Game of Threads: See the incredible Game of Thrones tapestry that’s up for auction in Essex

PUBLISHED: 15:35 02 January 2019

Game of Thrones Embroidery

Game of Thrones Embroidery

Archant

A unique needlework embroidery depicting a defining scene from Game of Thrones is to go under the hammer at Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers next month.

Game of Thrones embroidery. Picture: HBO/SwordersGame of Thrones embroidery. Picture: HBO/Sworders

The unique souvenir, commissioned by HBO’s UK representatives to promote the hit show in 2016, took more than 30,000 man hours to make.

The larger-than-life needlework, known as the ‘Hardhome Embroidery’, was produced by members of the Embroiderers’ Guild, the UK’s leading educational charity promoting embroidery, as a backdrop to the DVD and Blu-ray launch of the fifth Game of Thrones series.

HBO’s final series comes out in April this year.

The masterpiece carries an estimate of £5,000-8,000, but a spokesperson for Sworders pointed out that as there are a lot of serious Game of Thrones fans out there, “it could fetch much more”.

The scene, chosen by HBO for this amazing piece of textile art, was the battle between the White Walker army and the people of the Wildling town of Hardhome.

The Night King with his eyes illuminated by LED lights is the central figure. Michele Carragher, the principal embroiderer for Game of Thrones costumes, created the four insects - a moth and three dragonflies. The border

includes the crests of the houses of Stark, Arryn, Targaryen, Martell, Tully, Baratheon, Greyjog, Tyrell

and Lannister - all familiar motifs to fans of the show.

The textile demanded the input of more than 140 people and displays a wide variety of traditional and cutting-edge needlework techniques across its 5.5 by 3.3m expanse, including appliqué, beading, digital printing, machine embroidery, metal thread work, quilting as well as surface stitching. It was completed and presented to HBO Home Entertainment within a matter of months on March 16, 2016.

Anthea Godfrey, artistic director at the Embroiderers’ Guild recalls: “We had a tight timescale. The atmosphere was electric throughout the night of the final assembly that finished just in time for a press call at 6am. It was a very special moment when the eyes first lit up and stared at the audience.”

The Guild has made the decision to part ways with the charity to raise funds for charity.

“It is with very mixed feelings that we have put the needlework up for auction but, for certain, it needs to go to a good home” says Ms Godfrey. “We are positive that the new owner will feel the vibe!”

The consignment forms part of the second Out of The Ordinary sale that brings together an eclectic mix of art, antiques, design and collectables with a wow factor.

The February 12 sale is being curated by specialist Mark Wilkinson for Sworders, which is in Stansted Mountfitchet.

