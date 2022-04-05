Business expands after three years in Ipswich market

Ian and Bernadette Roberts are a family run business who have opened Teamix cafe Serving bubble teas and homemade cakes PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A family-run business has seen its second-best day of trading since it began, as it celebrates the opening of its first shop.

TeaMix, which is owned by Ian and Bernadette Roberts, has been a popular staple of Ipswich Market for nearly three years.

Its popularity has meant the couple has been able to move to a new location, opening TeaMix in Museum Street last Saturday.

Ian and Bernadette Roberts are a family run business who have opened TeaMix cafe Serving bubble teas and homemade cakes.

Ian said: "I was pleasantly surprised. On Saturday we had the second best day since we opened our business.

"I try to see what our customers like and so far, they seem to be quite happy. On Saturday I made six custard buns and I didn’t even put them out. Somebody said they would buy them all."

Happy customers review bubble tea served at TeaMix as ‘’the best in the world’’.

A new cafe has opened in the former vegan cafe in Museum street, TeaMix. Serving bubble teas and homemade cakes.

Ian said the couple are passionate about the use of natural ingredients, instead of artificial supplements.

"We certainly want to keep the place ‘not coffee’ because there’s lots of coffee places in Ipswich. We have a lot of parents bringing their kids and most of them want bubble tea. If parents would like a hot drink, we have hot teas on our menu.", said Ian.

TeaMix started after Ian visited his wife in the Philippines and tried the local cuisine.

The menu ranges from Japanese cheesecakes, pancakes, baked custard buns to Chinese savoury wraps and floss buns.

Customers can also enjoy a range of drinks including bubble tea, matcha and a selection of hot tea.

Ian and Bernadette Roberts are a family run business who have opened TeaMix cafe Serving bubble teas and homemade cakes.

Ian said: "One of the first things I tasted was a Thai bubble tea. I haven’t tried anything like that before. It was really nice.

"Since I had their soft bread, I started making my own. When I got back, I started experimenting how to get the texture right.

"When we see things, we taste them and then try to make them. Some things are very authentic. Sometimes we try to add a little bit of Britishness to our desserts.’’

A new cafe has opened in the former vegan cafe in Museum street, TeaMix. Serving bubble teas and homemade cakes.

As well as freshly preparing all the food themselves, the business works towards being environmentally friendly and not use any plastic to serve food.

"There is no way I will promote a single use of plastic’’, said Ian.

Ian Roberts owner of TeaMix cafe Serving bubble teas and homemade cakes.




