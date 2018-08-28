Insurance broker invests in Ipswich

Gallagher, the insurance broker, has opened a new regional office in refurbished premises in Museum Street, Ipswich. (L to R) Dominic Roe, Paul Waldock, David Anderson, Amy Coughlan, Nathan Harvey, Charlotte Whiley and Emma Field. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM Keith Mindham

Gallagher — the insurance broker, risk management specialist and consulting firm — has today opened the doors on a new regional office in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teams from its existing Ipswich and Feering branches have come together in the larger, fully refurbished premises at 12 Museum Street, from where clients of all size and location will be supported.

Gallagher’s roots in Ipswich date back 40 years to 1978 with particularly impressive levels of business growth enjoyed in recent years.

Over the last four years, the Ipswich teams have grown their revenue organically by nearly 50%, with client retention during that period exceeding 98%.

David Anderson regional managing director at Gallagher said: “We already employ nearly 100 insurance professionals in the East with over 70 in Ipswich alone, so this investment will see Ipswich become an even more important commercial hub for the region, while giving us the space to press ahead with our strategic development plans and create opportunities for future business growth, whether organic or via merger and acquisition activities.

“The move is also part of our commitment to always look at how best to bring together our team capabilities and breadth of expertise for the benefit of our customers. Investing in the creation of a new regional office in Ipswich not only underlines our commitment to the local area but also our commitment to providing on-the-ground expertise and unrivalled specialist insurance and risk management solutions to help firms across the region and beyond protect and grow their businesses.”

The new regional office will manage clients of all sizes and types — from sole traders and small businesses to large corporates, servicing a mix of local, UK and global clients. Key areas of industry specialism and professions looked after by the expanded team in Ipswich include logistics; construction; retail; warehousing (including self storage); automotive, solicitors and hospitality & leisure.