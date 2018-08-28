Get your quiz hat on for the Royal British Legion

A quiz night in aid of The Royal British Legion is taking place on Wednesday November 28, at the British Legion, George Street in Hadleigh.

Hadleigh-based Kingsbury and Saunders Funeral Services are looking for teams of up to six people to take part, at £10 per table including light refreshments.

Organiser Mandie Day, funeral co-ordinator at the Kingsbury and Saunders branch, said: “I’m really pleased to be working with the local British Legion to host this quiz night. It will be a great night for both avid quiz-goers and those simply looking for a fun evening with family or friends, all in aid of a very worthy cause.”

On the night, there will also be a raffle, including the opportunity to win two hospitality tickets for the Ipswich Town Football Club v Sheffield Wednesday match in February 2019, including a three-course dinner and executive seating as well as other items.

To book a table call 01473 823117 or visit Kingsbury and Saunders Funeral Services, at 61 George Street, Hadleigh, open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.