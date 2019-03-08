Silicon Valley billionaire to share secrets at Suffolk lunch
PUBLISHED: 12:24 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 16 September 2019
Suranga Chandratillake
A billionaire, tech giant and venture capitalist is coming to Suffolk to speak at a business lunch.
Sungara Chandratillake OBE, founder of the multibillion dollar search engine company blinkx, is now on the government's council for science and technology.
He will be hosting lunch and sharing the secrets of his success at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on Thursday, September 19.
The Cambridge MA computer science graduate and engineer received an OBE for services to technology and engineering in 2018.
Luke Morris, chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, said: "We are amid a revolution whereby the digital economy, artificial intelligence and data analytics are revolutionising all business sectors. This is a unique opportunity to hear the latest trends and insights from someone who advises the Prime Minister on these kinds of developments."
