Silicon Valley billionaire to share secrets at Suffolk lunch

Billionaire Silicon Valley entrepreneur Suranga Chandratillake is coming to speak at the Ipswich Suffolk Business club on Thursday September 19 at Milsons Kesgrave Hall near Ipswich. Picture: SURANGA CHANDRATILLAKE Suranga Chandratillake

A billionaire, tech giant and venture capitalist is coming to Suffolk to speak at a business lunch.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sungara Chandratillake OBE, founder of the multibillion dollar search engine company blinkx, is now on the government's council for science and technology.

You may also want to watch:

He will be hosting lunch and sharing the secrets of his success at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on Thursday, September 19.

The Cambridge MA computer science graduate and engineer received an OBE for services to technology and engineering in 2018.

Luke Morris, chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, said: "We are amid a revolution whereby the digital economy, artificial intelligence and data analytics are revolutionising all business sectors. This is a unique opportunity to hear the latest trends and insights from someone who advises the Prime Minister on these kinds of developments."

Visit the organisation's website for further details.