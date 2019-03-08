E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Silicon Valley billionaire to share secrets at Suffolk lunch

PUBLISHED: 12:24 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 16 September 2019

Billionaire Silicon Valley entrepreneur Suranga Chandratillake is coming to speak at the Ipswich Suffolk Business club on Thursday September 19 at Milsons Kesgrave Hall near Ipswich. Picture: SURANGA CHANDRATILLAKE

Billionaire Silicon Valley entrepreneur Suranga Chandratillake is coming to speak at the Ipswich Suffolk Business club on Thursday September 19 at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall near Ipswich. Picture: SURANGA CHANDRATILLAKE

Suranga Chandratillake

A billionaire, tech giant and venture capitalist is coming to Suffolk to speak at a business lunch.

Sungara Chandratillake OBE, founder of the multibillion dollar search engine company blinkx, is now on the government's council for science and technology.

He will be hosting lunch and sharing the secrets of his success at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on Thursday, September 19.

The Cambridge MA computer science graduate and engineer received an OBE for services to technology and engineering in 2018.

Luke Morris, chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, said: "We are amid a revolution whereby the digital economy, artificial intelligence and data analytics are revolutionising all business sectors. This is a unique opportunity to hear the latest trends and insights from someone who advises the Prime Minister on these kinds of developments."

Visit the organisation's website for further details.

Most read

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

MP 'convinced' inner bypass route is best option for Ipswich

Sandy Martin has weighed in to the northern bypass debate. Picture: NK PHOTOGRAPHY

Anger as NHS vasectomy clinic set to close

Dr Simon Marsh is appalled that the Ivry Street Medical Practice's minor surgery unit is to close due to suspected budget cuts Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars' stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

Major police incidents at two Ipswich parks

Chantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERY

