Missing Ipswich teen returns home safe and well

PUBLISHED: 09:09 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 11 November 2020

A 16-year-old who was reported missing has now returned home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 16-year-old girl from Ipswich who was reported missing has returned home.

Niamh Simons had last been seen at 1.40pm on Monday November 9, but returned home safe and well yesterday evening, Tuesday November 10.

Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.

