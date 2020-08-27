Lights, camera, action! Empire Cinemas reopens in Ipswich

Empire cinema in Ipswich has reopened. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Empire Cinemas has reopened its Ipswich site, premiering a new all-action blockbuster.

The UK’s largest independently owned cinema chain, today announced it will be opening the majority of its estate from this week, in accordance with the UK Cinema Association and UK government updated guidelines.

The Ipswich cinema opened its doors earlier this week and will screen Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated TENET along with a number of all-time classics and recent favourites back on the big screen.

The cinema group has outlined detailed social distancing measures in place at each site.

The new measures include clear one-way signage throughout, reduced capacity within the cinemas and amended film screening times to help reduce the number of customers entering or exiting simultaneously.

These adjustments, in addition to enhanced cleaning throughout the day, will be put in place with immediate effect. Face coverings are now also mandatory for all.

Justin Ribbons, CEO of Empire Cinemas said: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff remains our top priority which is why we have outlined a number of measures that maintain the enjoyment of a cinema visit while exceeding the expectations of our guests.

“We would like to assure our customers that we have done everything we can to bring cinemas back into people’s lives as we adjust to the new normal.”