Movers and shakers: Ipswich recruitment firms gears up for growth

Dennis Tennial, founder of Tennial Personnel

Ipswich-based recruitment firm Tennial Personnel is expanding its team as well as its remit.

Georgia Potts, Tennial Personnel

Tennial Personnel has appointed Georgia Potts to launch its new commercial division, which it sees as a “vital” expansion for the business.

The firm, which has been going for four years, was founded by Dennis Tennial, its managing director. He collaborated with The Recruit Venture Group to fulfil his amibition to build a recruitment business.

Dennis has worked in recruitment since 2003 and built a business which currently operates in the engineering, hospitality and industrial sectors.

“We have gone from strength to strength over the past four years and it feels like the right time to be branching out and launching our commercial division,” he said.

Anthony Beorby of Healthcare Homes Group

“I have been thinking about setting up a commercial desk for a while now and it makes sense to be celebrating our four year trading anniversary with an important expansion.

“I think there is a real opportunity for us to build a successful commercial desk because we make sure that we take the time to treat our candidates and clients properly.”

It is ‘vital’ not to get bogged down in Brexit, he said.

Paul Sullivan, British Business Bank

“I think it’s vital that Tennial Personnel continues to grow, I don’t want the business to stand still I want to keep growing and keep adding to the local economy, employing local people and finding jobs for local people.”

Despite Britain’s upcoming departure from the European Union, Tennial is predicting a strong 2019 for his business.

“Brexit presents us with new challenges, different challenges, but they are challenges we are able to overcome if we show the right spirit.

Sue York, workforce development and marketing manager, Care Development East

“We have adapted and evolved over the past four years, that is why we have grown to where we are today and it is what we will continue to do as Britain leaves the EU.

“I am not going to let Brexit put me off launching our new commercial desk, it should not and will not hold us back.

“I want to make 2019 – our fifth year of trading – our best yet.”

Georgina Rayment, Prettys

Residential, nursing and domiciliary care services provider Healthcare Homes Group has appointed Anthony Beorby to the new post of operations director - care homes.

Anthony, who has spent two decades in the sector in senior regional and operational director roles, joins the firm, based at Ardleigh near Colchester, to oversee operations at its 37 care homes which includes ones in Suffolk and Norfolk. “It’s an exciting opportunity and everyone here at Healthcare Homes has made me very welcome,” he said.

The British Business Bank has appointed Paul Sullivan to a new post as senior manager, UK Network for the East of England.

Leon Pascal, Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP

The British Business Bank is a government-owned economic development bank dedicated to making finance markets work better for smaller businesses and is establishing a UK Network across the English regions and devolved nations.

Paul, who was with Lloyds Banking Group for 30 years, will work alongside a three other senior managers in the region.

Suzanne York has joined Needham Market-based Care Development East, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting excellence in care and health in East Anglia, as workforce development and marketing manager.

Suzanne, known as Sue, was previously project manager, health and social care at Suffolk Family Carers.

She started her career in social care as a community carer then moved to day care. She heads up a team of four.

Ipswich-based law firm Prettys has appointed three new partners as part of a long-term growth plan.

The appointments include internal promotions for Georgina Rayment, who has been with the firm for 20 years and will head up the family team, and Vanessa Bell, who joined in 2014 and is head of employment.

Emma Woollard joins the business as a partner from another Suffolk based firm. Emma will join Zöe Hodge as a partner in the estates team.

Colchester-based law firm Fisher Jones Greenwood has promoted one of its experienced solicitors to associate.

Leon Pascal is based in the commercial department of its Chelmsford office.

Before joining the firm in 2013, he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Law from Coventry University (2012). He completed the Legal Practice Course at the University of Law, London Bloomsbury (2014) and qualified as a solicitor in March 2016.