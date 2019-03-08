Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'Don't be tempted' by Facebook shopping voucher, warn consumer chiefs

PUBLISHED: 09:01 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 12 June 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards warned Facebook users not to take up this offer of a free Tesco voucher Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards warned Facebook users not to take up this offer of a free Tesco voucher Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards

Suffolk Trading Standards officers are warning social media users to beware of a supermarket voucher scam currently circulating on Facebook.

Anyone who shares the post is promised a £50 Tesco coupon in celebration of the retail giant's anniversary.

It states the offer applies 'TODAY ONLY' and features an image of one of the supposedly free coupons.

But Suffolk Trading Standards has warned the post is fraudulent and has no connection to Tesco.

A spokesman said: "Nobody who participates will receive a coupon.

The post is a typical giveaway scam, designed to trick you into exposing your Facebook friends to the same scam and divulging your personal information.

You may also want to watch:

"If you click the post, you will be taken to a scam website that asks you to complete a short survey about Tesco. The site will then announce that you are qualified to receive the prize.

"You will be instructed to share the post on Facebook and add the comment 'Thanks'. By sharing and commenting, you are helping the scammers by promoting their fraudulent material, exposing more individuals to the scam. You will then be instructed to click a "Claim Voucher" button.

"However, instead of opening a page with the promised £50 coupon, you will be taken to another website that claims that you can win further prizes by entering your name and contact details.

"The personal information you supply will be shared with marketing companies who will spam you with unwanted phone calls, emails, text messages, and letters.

"If you see one of these giveaway posts, don't be tempted to participate. You have no chance of winning the promised prize, and you may risk your privacy and security by sharing your personal information with online scammers."

The warning has been made during the annual Scams Awareness campaign, which aims to create a network of confident, alert consumers, who know what to do when they see a scam.

This year's campaign is taking place over two weeks, from the June 10-23.

The Citizens Advice online resource page contains downloadable materials to help raise awareness of scams.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Woman faces jail time after pleading guilty to cheating in driving theory test

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Decision made on A12 speed limits - what happens now

The A12 roundabout in Martlesham with the A1214 already has traffic lights - but others are proposed at the Tesco and Foxhall Road junctions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Man stabbed more than 10 times by gang in targeted Ipswich attack

Police cars remain on the scene in Pauline Street this morning Picture: KATY SANDALLS

First glimpse at Ipswich school's new sports pavilion

The new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Devastating house fire now being treated as arson

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich. The blaze is now being treated as suspected arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Review: The Ice Cafe, Rougham - ‘A cool, fun place to eat which kids will love’

The Ice Cafe in Rougham is an exciting addition to the West Suffolk food scene. Picture: MARK HEATH

‘Don’t be tempted’ by Facebook shopping voucher, warn consumer chiefs

Suffolk Trading Standards warned Facebook users not to take up this offer of a free Tesco voucher Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

‘This has been more than just business’ - Why £30m Winerack project represents a new dawn for Ipswich

The first collection of apartments at Ipswich's Winerack have been completed. Photo: New Anglia LEP.

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

Have you spotted an elephant on your travels?

Is there an Elmer near you? Picture: NORMAN LLOYD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists