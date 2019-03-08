'Don't be tempted' by Facebook shopping voucher, warn consumer chiefs

Suffolk Trading Standards warned Facebook users not to take up this offer of a free Tesco voucher Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS Suffolk Trading Standards

Suffolk Trading Standards officers are warning social media users to beware of a supermarket voucher scam currently circulating on Facebook.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anyone who shares the post is promised a £50 Tesco coupon in celebration of the retail giant's anniversary.

It states the offer applies 'TODAY ONLY' and features an image of one of the supposedly free coupons.

But Suffolk Trading Standards has warned the post is fraudulent and has no connection to Tesco.

A spokesman said: "Nobody who participates will receive a coupon.

The post is a typical giveaway scam, designed to trick you into exposing your Facebook friends to the same scam and divulging your personal information.

You may also want to watch:

"If you click the post, you will be taken to a scam website that asks you to complete a short survey about Tesco. The site will then announce that you are qualified to receive the prize.

"You will be instructed to share the post on Facebook and add the comment 'Thanks'. By sharing and commenting, you are helping the scammers by promoting their fraudulent material, exposing more individuals to the scam. You will then be instructed to click a "Claim Voucher" button.

"However, instead of opening a page with the promised £50 coupon, you will be taken to another website that claims that you can win further prizes by entering your name and contact details.

"The personal information you supply will be shared with marketing companies who will spam you with unwanted phone calls, emails, text messages, and letters.

"If you see one of these giveaway posts, don't be tempted to participate. You have no chance of winning the promised prize, and you may risk your privacy and security by sharing your personal information with online scammers."

The warning has been made during the annual Scams Awareness campaign, which aims to create a network of confident, alert consumers, who know what to do when they see a scam.

This year's campaign is taking place over two weeks, from the June 10-23.

The Citizens Advice online resource page contains downloadable materials to help raise awareness of scams.