Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Poll

Tesco boss demands new tax online retailers to save high street

PUBLISHED: 12:15 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 13 May 2019

Shoppers in Ipswich town centre on Saturday afternoon. Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Shoppers in Ipswich town centre on Saturday afternoon. Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Suzanne Day

The head of Tesco has called for business rates to be cut and replaced with a new tax for online retailers in a bid to save the declining high street.

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis, Photo: Joe Giddens / PA.Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis, Photo: Joe Giddens / PA.

Chief executive Dave Lewis has warned out of date taxation systems are placing extreme pressure on thousands of businesses - stifling innovation in the process.

MORE: 'Mounting debts' force family-run Ipswich garage to close down after nearly 30 years

In recent months Ipswich has lost a number of stores as businesses struggle under the strain of tough business rates.

Last week, Trespass outdoor clothing announced it would be closing its store in Westgate Street.

While jewellers Riley & Riley also revealed it would be closing its Buttermarket store after 15 years.

Business rates were also cited as a contributing factor in Debenhams' financial woes earlier this year.

Debenhams is the largest store in Ipswich town centre. Picture: PAUL GEATERDebenhams is the largest store in Ipswich town centre. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mr Lewis believes rates must be cut by a fifth - with the reduction paid for with a 2% targeted levy on web retailers' revenues.

"It doesn't matter whether you are a large retailer such as Tesco, or run an independent corner shop," he said, "business rates have a huge impact on every bricks-and-mortar retailer. This is unsustainable."

The Trespass store in Ipswich town centre has put up signs saying it is due to close. Picture: ARCHANTThe Trespass store in Ipswich town centre has put up signs saying it is due to close. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Currently the amount a business pays is calculated with the value of its physical premises.

While online retailer can operate from out-of-town warehouse worth far less than property in town and city centre - meaning their rates are usually significantly lower than traditional firms.

"Our business rates system has barely evolved since 1988, yet the way people shop has changed profoundly," Mr Lewis said.

"Online retail has grown dramatically, while sales in shops have fallen. Healthy competition between shops and online is good for customers, and drives innovation.

"But the ability to compete is undermined when the playing field between shops and online is not level."

Mark Riley, of Riley & Riley feels the Tesco boss' idea could be a way forward.

"I do like the idea trying to level the playing field", he said, "if everyone contributes everyone will probably pay less.

"The prospect of internet businesses paying a bigger share is very appealing to me but there is a case for that.

"Because the market has changed and retail has changed the council needs to look at changing. It makes logical sense."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre's future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Opinion Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Julie: A beautiful soul who 'will be part of Ipswich history'

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Four teens arrested after weapons and drugs found inside car

The entrance to Anglia Retail Park Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Julie: A beautiful soul who ‘will be part of Ipswich history’

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

English title could be next for Wardley after he dismantles Lewandowski

Fabio Wardley raises his arms in victory after stopping Dennis Lewandowski in Nottingham. Picture: PA SPORT

Tesco boss demands new tax online retailers to save high street

Shoppers in Ipswich town centre on Saturday afternoon. Picture:SUZANNE DAY

WATCH: Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Midnight Walk video?

Suffolk Constabulary also took part in the fundraising event, including Supt Kerry Cutler (left). Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists