Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Up to 9,000 Tesco jobs are at risk, including those in Suffolk and North Essex

PUBLISHED: 15:08 28 January 2019

Tesco sign Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tesco sign Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

Tesco has confirmed that up to 9,000 jobs are at risk at its head office and in stores as part of efforts to simplify the business.

As part of the shake up, Tesco will close 90 counters in large stores, with the remaining 700 trading with either a full or flexible offer. The head office will also move to a “simpler and leaner structure”, with cuts expected.

Hot food services for staff will also be cut back and kitchen workers, employed by third-party caterers, will undergo consultation.

Tesco has 3,500 superstores across the UK, and in our area, the Tesco supermarkets which could be affected by the cuts are those in Sudbury, Bury Saint Edmunds, Saxmundham, and Stowmarket, and also Ipswich and Colchester, which both have two large Tesco supermarkets each.

Tesco cited a “competitive and challenging market” when explaining the cuts.

The supermarket giant said that while 9,000 roles could be impacted, it expects half of that number to be redeployed within the business.

In a statement, the company explained: “Over recent years, our convenience and online businesses have continued to grow, as have our core grocery and fresh departments in our large stores. Not only are customers shopping in different ways, but we know that they have less time available to shop too – which means they are using our counters less frequently. We will be making changes to the counters in our large stores to ensure that we have the right offer for customers.”

Jason Tarry, the UK and Ireland chief executive, added: “In our four years of turnaround we’ve made good progress, but the market is challenging and we need to continually adapt to remain competitive and respond to how customers want to shop.

“We’re making changes to our UK stores and head office to simplify what we do and how we do it, so we’re better able to meet the needs of our customers. This will impact some of our colleagues and our commitment is to minimise this as much as possible and support our colleagues throughout.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

Emily Fazah has started an online community called Moody Girl so that people can talk about PMS. Picture: JESSICA SKYE

Video Snow creeps closer and winds rise - but Orwell Bridge will stay open

Snow from Haverhill to Felixstowe will turn to ice in Suffolk's cold snap on January 29 Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Up to 9,000 Tesco jobs are at risk, including those in Suffolk and North Essex

Tesco sign Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Have you seen missing teenager Tye McNally?

Tye was last seen on Sunday, January 27 in the Barrack Street area of Hitcham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich upset Pioneers to reach cup final

The Ipswich Basketball Club side who beat London Greenhouse Pioneers to reach the Patron's Cup Final. Picture: NICK WINTER

Ipswich Women continue unbeaten 2019 run

Harriet Welham was once more the star player as Ipswich moved to 3-0 in 2019. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists