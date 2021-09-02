Published: 2:24 PM September 2, 2021

Manager Chris Pines outside the new Tesco Express in Tavern Street, Ipswich, which is due to open on September 6 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The new Tesco Express store in Tavern Street, Ipswich, is due to open on Monday, September 6.

Manager Chris Pines and his team are looking forward to the opening of the new convenience store.

A new Tesco Express is opening in Ipswich town centre on September 6 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

It will normally be open from 6am to 11pm daily, but will be officially opened at 8am on its first day of trading.

The store will be based in the old Croydon's building in Tavern Street, which was occupied by fashion chain Jack Wills until the start of the first lockdown in March last year.

The new Tesco Express will be in the former Croydon's building in Tavern Street, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The new Tesco will stock goods including fresh and frozen food, drinks and household essentials.

Before the opening, the construction workers have made major internal changes to the building, which dates from 1929, including removing the iconic staircase and opening up the ground floor.

Ipswich Central chairman Terry Baxter has previously welcomed the arrival and said it fitted in with the proposals for a "connected town centre."