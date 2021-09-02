News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Tesco Express store in Ipswich town centre to open next week

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:24 PM September 2, 2021   
Manager Chris Pines outside the new Tesco Express in Tavern Street, Ipswich, which is due to open on September 6

Manager Chris Pines outside the new Tesco Express in Tavern Street, Ipswich, which is due to open on September 6 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The new Tesco Express store in Tavern Street, Ipswich, is due to open on Monday, September 6.

Manager Chris Pines and his team are looking forward to the opening of the new convenience store.

A new Tesco Express is opening in Ipswich town centre on September 6

A new Tesco Express is opening in Ipswich town centre on September 6 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

It will normally be open from 6am to 11pm daily, but will be officially opened at 8am on its first day of trading.

The store will be based in the old Croydon's building in Tavern Street, which was occupied by fashion chain Jack Wills until the start of the first lockdown in March last year.

The new Tesco Express will be in the former Croydon's building in Tavern Street, Ipswich

The new Tesco Express will be in the former Croydon's building in Tavern Street, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The new Tesco will stock goods including fresh and frozen food, drinks and household essentials.

Before the opening, the construction workers have made major internal changes to the building, which dates from 1929, including removing the iconic staircase and opening up the ground floor.

Ipswich Central chairman Terry Baxter has previously welcomed the arrival and said it fitted in with the proposals for a "connected town centre."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich family to feature on Channel 4 show
  2. 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars in August
  3. 3 Man downloaded indecent images of children 'out of morbid curiosity'
  1. 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  2. 5 Mother-of-three fined after failing to stop after crash
  3. 6 Stretch of Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry and car crash
  4. 7 Dad caught drink-driving after stag do made 'colossal error of judgement'
  5. 8 CCTV footage issued after verbal altercation in Subway
  6. 9 Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25
  7. 10 Felixstowe man who stabbed father jailed for possessing indecent images
Retail
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new cafe/restaurant at Martello Park, Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore says the extra rise in Council Tax will give Suffolk Police much greater re

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road into Ipswich reopens after motorists injured in collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A CGI view of the proposed development from Sea Road, Felixstowe. Picture supplied by: LAST AND TRIC

East Suffolk Council

Major seafront regeneration project set to start

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon