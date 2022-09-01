Tesco workers wearing body cams to deter abusive customers

Tesco say the cameras have helped lead to a 12% reduction in physical assaults on colleagues - Credit: PA

Tesco workers in Ipswich and across Suffolk have been issued body-worn cameras in a bid to reduce abusive behaviour from customers.

The nationwide scheme has seen the safety equipment rolled out to shop floor staff, security officers and duty managers as a result of an increase in anti-social behaviour over the last two years.

The supermarket says the cameras have helped lead to a 12% reduction in physical assaults on colleagues.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary for the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, who represent a large number of Tesco employees, said: "Too often shop workers are confronted with violence, threats and abuse as a part of their daily working lives.

"Life on the frontline of retail can be pretty tough for many of our members.

"There is no doubt that body-worn cameras do have a deterrent effect and we are supportive of such measures aimed at reducing violence, threats and abuse at work.

"Staff wearing cameras need to be properly trained and the public must be fully aware they are in use, to act as a deterrent to would-be attackers."

Cameras will not be used unless an employee feels a situation is escalating.

The worker must then inform the person or people involved and anyone close by that they are using the equipment, with that statement alone often being enough to de-escalate tension.

The cameras are used to give a more accurate visual than instore CCTV systems, meaning they are more effective in the face ID process when helping to identify individuals.

"Usdaw’s latest survey results clearly show the scale of the problem, with almost 90% of shop workers suffering abuse, two-thirds threatened and over one in ten assaulted", added Mr Lillis.

"Retail workers, their friends, family and loved ones, are saying loud and clear that enough is enough, abuse should never be just a part of the job.

"Retail staff are an important part of our communities, their role must be valued, respected and protected.”

Body-worn cameras have been rolled out to staff in both Tesco stores and petrol stations.