‘It’s do or die’ – Felixstowe shop moves to store 5 times its original size

PUBLISHED: 11:30 28 August 2020

That's Amoré is moving to a town centre store in the heart of Felixstowe's High Road West. Picture: SONIA MAYES

That's Amoré is moving to a town centre store in the heart of Felixstowe's High Road West. Picture: SONIA MAYES

SONIA MAYES

As many businesses cut back or close permanently following the impact of coronavirus, one woman from Felixstowe is “taking a leap of faith” by expanding her business into the heart of her home town.

Sonia Mayes is opening the new That's Amoré in High Road West, after owning a store in Beach Station Road for nearly four years. Picture: SONIA MAYESSonia Mayes is opening the new That's Amoré in High Road West, after owning a store in Beach Station Road for nearly four years. Picture: SONIA MAYES

Sonia Mayes has been running That’s Amoré in Felixstowe’s Beach Station Road for the last four years and is taking the next step to elevate her business by moving to a huge site in High Road West.

The 48-year-old, whose family used to own Happi Petz, said the last few years have been hard work at the seafront due to having “no passing trade”.

She said she wanted to make the move into Walton and what she calls the “heart of Felixstowe” to help her reach customers who are passing by car.

“I have a great following of customers, but they don’t come down and order,” Mrs Mayes said.

That's Amoré is moving to a town centre store in the heart of Felixstowe's High Road West, where owner Sonia Mayes hopes there will be an increased footfall. Picture: SONIA MAYESThat's Amoré is moving to a town centre store in the heart of Felixstowe's High Road West, where owner Sonia Mayes hopes there will be an increased footfall. Picture: SONIA MAYES

“It’s been hard work and I have to constantly advertise everything, it’s been a challenge.”

Now Mrs Mayes is moving into the site opposite Cuppa cafe, which is three times the amount of rent she is used to paying and five times the scale.

“It really is do or die, it’s a massive leap of faith,” she said.

Sonia Mayes is opening the new That's Amore store, after noticing she wasn't getting the passing trade down at Beach Station Road. Picture: SONIA MAYESSonia Mayes is opening the new That's Amore store, after noticing she wasn't getting the passing trade down at Beach Station Road. Picture: SONIA MAYES

“It’s a big risk and I am very nervous, especially if there is another lockdown, but through the pandemic I have been rushed off my feet with orders so hopefully this continues.

“It’s hard times, but people have got to get out there and support local businesses.”

Mrs Mayes offers wedding supplies, personalised gifts, balloons, baby shower items, cards, home ware, photo frames and more.

Her aim is to stock everything you need for any special occasion and she prides herself on having the “cheapest prices in the area”.

Mrs Mayes said she wants people to get behind the local business and is urging people to come down and take a look.

She is hosting an opening party from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, August 29 so people can get a feel for the place.

The doors will officially open on Tuesday, September 1 and her opening hours will be Tuesdays to Fridays, 10am to 5.30pm and Saturdays 10am to 3.30pm.

