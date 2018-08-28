Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex is named ‘University of the Year’

PUBLISHED: 15:36 30 November 2018

from left to right: Jason Lepley, Head of Urban Resilience and Security at Leonardo. Dr Aris Perperoglou. Reader Department of Mathematical Sciences at University of Essex. James Ravenscroft, CTO at Filament AI. Dr Luca Citi, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Antonio Campello, Applied Machine Learning Scientist at Filament AI. Professor Hani Hagras, Professor School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Adrian Clark, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Louis Clift, KTP Associate at Leonardo. Henrik Nordmark, Head of Data Science at Profusion.

from left to right: Jason Lepley, Head of Urban Resilience and Security at Leonardo. Dr Aris Perperoglou. Reader Department of Mathematical Sciences at University of Essex. James Ravenscroft, CTO at Filament AI. Dr Luca Citi, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Antonio Campello, Applied Machine Learning Scientist at Filament AI. Professor Hani Hagras, Professor School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Adrian Clark, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Louis Clift, KTP Associate at Leonardo. Henrik Nordmark, Head of Data Science at Profusion.

Archant

The University of Essex’s radical past helped it snag the title ‘University of the Year.’

University of Essex campusUniversity of Essex campus

The university received the prestigious accolade at The Times Higher Education (THE) Awards 2018, which are now in their fourteenth year and widely referred to as the ‘Oscars of higher education’,

Essex’s strategy has drawn inspiration from its 55-year history of being on the side of the ‘radical’, of not falling victim to ‘group think’.

In the sixties, Colchester-based institution was known as a hotbed of student politics.

Essex claims that its teaching is transforming the lives of a growing student body, of whom more than a third are from families with an annual income of less than £25,000.

The judges felt Essex had every right to claim to be a “home for staff and students who want to make the world a better place”.

THE editor John Gill said: “At a time when universities face challenges and headwinds, when politics and social attitudes can seem to call into question many of the things that they stand for and hold dear, it is particularly important to champion the values, creativity and dedication of those who live and breathe higher education.

“As ever, our shortlists represent the best of the best, but our judges also reported that this year’s entries were the strongest that they could remember, so all those honoured should be incredibly proud.”

Essex follows a strategy to recruit students on the basis of potential rather than just prior achievement, as it reconnected with its founding vision and values.

It was the first university to take action to close the gender pay gap for staff, ensuring no pay gap across all grades.

One of the awards judges said: “The gender pay gap exists everywhere, but this university said what no one else dared to say: ‘There is an easy way to get rid of the pay gap – spend the money necessary to get rid of it. And do it now’.”

Essex also claims to have delivered on its pledge to value staff in concrete ways, including a systematic decasualisation of the workforce, through pay equality and with staff contracts for graduate teaching assistants.

Essex welcomed record number of students this academic year, attracted record levels of research funding and is now the leading university in London and the south east for Knowledge Transfer Partnerships - Innovate UK’s flagship programme. It has invested more than £50m into creating the Knowledge Gateway research and technology park at its Colchester Campus.

Essex Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster said: “Founded as a progressive university, at Essex we are prepared to stand out from the crowd - and challenging convention is in our DNA. We are a community of talented, committed people, a university that is putting our staff and students first, and home to those who want to make the world a better place.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

12:25 Adam Howlett
Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Police have found a 17-year-old woman from Ipswich who was reported missing earlier today.

Days Gone By: Coverage of floods captured changes to the town’s landscape

11 minutes ago David Kindred
A high tide in September 1969 saw the area around Stoke Bridge, Ipswich flooded. This photograph, from a silo at the dock, shows the rail yard and part of Commercial Road under water. The bridge over the river is now a dual carriageway, with the road cutting through the site of the British Fermentation Products Ltd mill in the centre of the picture. A skate park in now on part of the mill site. Cardinal Park is now top right of this view. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

David Kindred takes a look at Ipswich before flood defences and readers memories of local bands and more.

Meet the Christmas fanatics

54 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

East Anglia on the ‘front line’ of managing the impact of climate change, says Environment Agency director

14:25 Ross Bentley
A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and drier summers all expected to impact the region into the future.

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

13:59 Jessica Hill
A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny’s is taking drastic measures to stop families from sitting in silence scrolling down their phones at the dinner table - they’re banning them.

Truss urges MPs to back “second choice” Brexit deal on Suffolk visit

12 minutes ago Paul Geater
Chair of governors Mark Pendlington, Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend, Liz Truss and Dr Dan Poulter at Otley College. Picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Cabinet minister Liz Truss has urged MPs to support “everyone’s second choice” in the crucial vote on Brexit in 10 days’ time.

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

11:31 Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

11:27 Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

11:27
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Essex is named ‘University of the Year’

15:36 Jessica Hill
from left to right: Jason Lepley, Head of Urban Resilience and Security at Leonardo. Dr Aris Perperoglou. Reader Department of Mathematical Sciences at University of Essex. James Ravenscroft, CTO at Filament AI. Dr Luca Citi, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Antonio Campello, Applied Machine Learning Scientist at Filament AI. Professor Hani Hagras, Professor School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Adrian Clark, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Louis Clift, KTP Associate at Leonardo. Henrik Nordmark, Head of Data Science at Profusion.

The University of Essex’s radical past helped it snag the title ‘University of the Year.’

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24