The Botanist looking for Suffolk musicians ahead of its Ipswich opening

The Botanist will be located in the Old Post Office building on Ipswich Cornhill - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Botanist is looking for musicians ahead of opening its Ipswich bar later this year.

Representatives of the restaurant posted on its Facebook and in the group Musicians in Suffolk Looking for Bands and Gigs offering paid gig opportunities.

The post reads: "With live music being one of our biggest unique selling points, our hunt for talented artists in the Ipswich area begins.

"We have plenty of paid gig opportunities available every week.

"If you specialise in rock/pop/soul and R&B covers and would like to hear more about our recruitment, please email music@nwtc.uk.com."

People in Ipswich have been waiting patiently for the opening after planning permission was secured at the start of July.

While initially it was thought they would be open by September 2021 this has been delayed.

The Botanist is still to reveal the opening date for the restaurant but is aiming for spring this year.