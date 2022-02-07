News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

The Botanist looking for Suffolk musicians ahead of its Ipswich opening

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:01 PM February 7, 2022
Fitting out The Botanist in the Old Post Office building is due to start this week.

The Botanist will be located in the Old Post Office building on Ipswich Cornhill - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Botanist is looking for musicians ahead of opening its Ipswich bar later this year. 

Representatives of the restaurant posted on its Facebook and in the group Musicians in Suffolk Looking for Bands and Gigs offering paid gig opportunities.

The post reads: "With live music being one of our biggest unique selling points, our hunt for talented artists in the Ipswich area begins.

"We have plenty of paid gig opportunities available every week.

"If you specialise in rock/pop/soul and R&B covers and would like to hear more about our recruitment, please email music@nwtc.uk.com."

People in Ipswich have been waiting patiently for the opening after planning permission was secured at the start of July

While initially it was thought they would be open by September 2021 this has been delayed. 

The Botanist is still to reveal the opening date for the restaurant but is aiming for spring this year. 

Suffolk Live News
Cornhill
Music
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A person has been taken to hospital after a car overturned after it hit a bridge in Coddenham

Suffolk Live News

Person taken to hospital after car hits bridge and overturns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The large full English breakfast

Ipswich Waterfront

Six of the best places to get a fry up in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police have arrested a man in connection with a crash that left an 11-year-old girl in critical condition

Man arrested after girl, 11, critically injured in crash

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Burlington Road sign with police tape still attached

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

'Huge shock' in community after crash leaves girl, 11, critically hurt

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon