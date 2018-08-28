Sunshine and Showers

The Chestnut Group adds two new properties to its family of Inns

PUBLISHED: 17:45 14 January 2019

The Weeping Willow at Barrow, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TIM WINTER

The Weeping Willow at Barrow, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TIM WINTER

Archant

The East Anglian based Chestnut Group has added The Weeping Willow (near Bury St Edmunds) and The Eight Bells (Saffron Walden) to its family of country and coastal inns.

Chestnut was set up in 2012 with a vision to champion hospitality in East Anglia and has continued to grow.

Founder Philip Turner said: “We have known The Weeping Willow through its restoration and highly successful launch, having worked with the previous owners. It is a modern country pub and kitchen that demonstrates how old and new can be brought together to provide a unique experience for today’s guests.

“Saffron Walden has always been a target market for us – The Eight Bells with its historic dining room, fantastic location and local reputation is a great platform for growth through investment.”

The Weeping Willow, in Barrow (eight miles from Bury St Edmunds) is a 16th century pub, which was restored and expanded in 2017 to create a very modern country pub and kitchen. With fun yet elegant interiors, an incredible garden and an extensive open kitchen it has become a fabulous

destination to eat, drink and relax, he added.

The Eight Bells is located in the historic market town of Saffron Walden, one of the finest preserved examples of a medieval market town.

Chestnut’s family of inns includes The Packhorse Inn in Moulton near Newmarket, The Rupert Brooke in Grantchester on the outskirts of Cambridge, The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds, The Black Lion in Long Melford, The Westleton Crown in Westleton, The Ship at Dunwich and The Blackbirds Inn in Woodditton.

