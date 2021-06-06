Bar and club owners 'fed up' as reopening plans set to be delayed

Published: 11:30 AM June 6, 2021

Leyla Edwards has had to have sit down music nights at the Club in Ipswich since reopening in May - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hospitality industry bosses are getting increasingly "fed up" as speculation mounts that the planned lifting of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 might be delayed.

Ipswich's The Club, which has lots of events booked in expectation that the majority of Covid-19 regulations will be lifted, is worrying about how it can make ends meet if they cannot open fully as planned later this month.

it is believed the full easing of restrictions will be delayed by two weeks following a 75% rise in cases nationally.

The Club, on Cornhill, which was previously home to KCs and before that Betty's, opened last month after being closed during most of the pandemic for table service.

Owner Leyla Edwards took on the venue back in February 2020, pouring her savings into the venture.

She said she feels "fed up" following the revelation club nights may be on ice again.

She added: "There's been such a big build-up. To be left rescheduling about events when we were needing the cash flow."

On Friday the UK recorded its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases - 6,238 - since late March leading to concern among others in the industry.

Unruly Pig owner Brendan Padfield would rather certainty of a delay rather than a future shutdown - Credit: Archant

Woodbridge's The Unruly Pig owner Brendan Padfield said it "would have been great" to reopen but felt he "would rather the certainty of caution" than shut down again.

Mr Padfield said as hospitality is the third biggest sector by employment the "stop and start" of lockdowns had hit the industry hard.

He accepted if the government makes the readjustment it it ensures that things will go back to normal eventually.

Isaacs on the Quay has lots of outdoor seating - Credit: Archant

Nathaniel Coughlan, director at Isaacs in Ipswich, said the news comes at a time when there was a "lot of excitement around the Euros".

But he added: "We would never wish to endanger customers. So can do nothing but support it if it happens."

No 10 sources said suggestions of a delay to the road map was "speculation", with the Prime Minister telling broadcasters this week there was still "nothing in the data at the moment that means we cannot go ahead with Step 4".

Ipswich recorded just five cases of Covid last week, giving it one of the lowest infection rates in the country.