Striking new town building attracts interest from host of potential tenants

A CGI of the Coalyard on Chancery Road. Ipswich Picture: PERTWEE ESTATES pertwee estates

An as yet unbuilt set of striking glass-fronted offices planned for Ipswich are already attracting strong interest from potential tenants and buyers, according to agents.

Sole agents Penn Commercial said the black glass and bricks structure with roof terraces – which pays homage to the town’s Grade 1 listed Willis building – is set to play a key part in the regeneration of the ‘Ipswich Village’ and Princes Street corridor.

The 19,000sq ft of premium office space will be available for pre‐let or freehold, and includes 7,000sq ft will be terraces, and 4,500sq ft will be located on the roof.

Pertwee Estates submitted plans for the four-storey office scheme with parking in December 2019 and these were approved unanimously in July 2020.

The Coalyard building will sit partly above the existing car park for The Maltings, with a lower floor to accommodate 41 car parking spaces. Plans include an upper-ground floor reception with office space on all four floors and two roof terraces on the second and third floors.

Developer Mark Pertwee, managing director of Pertwee Estates, said the building will be a “striking new architectural presence for Ipswich”.

“It is so-called because it sits on the site of the old Moys Coalyard, adjacent to The Maltings,” he explained.

“This entirely new building will be made from black glass and bricks, reflecting not only the site’s history, but also paying homage to the iconic Grade 1 Listed Willis Building, designed by Sir Norman Foster, just a short walk up Princes Street.

“One of the particularly exciting and attractive features of this innovative building are the two-tiered roof terraces, with views down to the Ipswich Waterfront, as well as the spacious terrace area to the front of the building, along Chancery Road.”

Vanessa Penn, managing director of Penn Commercial, said: “At an early stage, off-plan, we have already been attracting strong interest in this landmark development from multiple occupiers.

“The Coalyard is ideally located, in the heart of an up-and-coming business corridor in the town, and just a short walk from the fully-refurbished rail station. It is set to play a key part in the ongoing regeneration of the ‘Ipswich Village’ and the Princes Street corridor opportunity area.”

The facility will sit next to The Maltings – a 200-year-old Grade II Listed maltings building which underwent a £3.5m conversion by Pertwee Estates to premium business premises and opened its doors in July 2019.