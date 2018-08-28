Snow

Village pub gets a six-figure revamp

PUBLISHED: 16:34 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 24 January 2019

the Crown Pub Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

the Crown Pub Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google maps

A pub is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, creating a number of new jobs in the process.

Claydon Crown in 1975Claydon Crown in 1975

The Crown Hungry Horse, on Ipswich Road in Claydon, is set to close on January 24 and will centre around an impressive bar area with extensive sports viewing when it reopens on February 6.

Undergoing a complete refurbishment, the bar area will get new contemporary tiling and a modern finish.

The sports viewing area will be enhanced with multiple screens throughout the pub, and the beer garden will be extended with more seating, and the introduction of outdoor lighting,

And the pub will see an improved drinks range, with additional cask ales being introduced to the bar.

It’s be the latest chapter in a long history for this pub, which was once a coaching inn.

The core of the building dates back to the  mid-16th century, while much of the rest of the building dates from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Back in 1975, the Greene King inn was a traditional pub before the Bury St Edmunds-based brewer converted it to the pub/restaurant it is today, when it launched its Hungry Horse chain in 1995.

The Crown’s general manager, Stuart Arnold, said: “The Crown Hungry Horse is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and sporting events throughout the year.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway, and look forward to welcoming our Claydon neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially reopens.

“The weekend is also set to be big, with a series of events to celebrate the opening. A launch party featuring a disco and a karaoke will kick this off on February 8, and we’d like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us.”

Latest from the Ipswich Star

