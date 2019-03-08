Heavy Showers

'Mounting debts' force family-run Ipswich garage to close down after nearly 30 years

PUBLISHED: 09:22 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 07 May 2019

The East Anglian Mini Centre in Ipswich has closed down. Photo: Phil Morley.

The East Anglian Mini Centre in Ipswich has closed down. Photo: Phil Morley.

Archant

A family-run garage has folded after nearly 30 years due to “increasing costs and mounting debts”.

Ted Sparrow working on the mini at The East Anglian Mini Centre. Photo: Phil Morley.Ted Sparrow working on the mini at The East Anglian Mini Centre. Photo: Phil Morley.

The East Anglian Mini Centre, in Dales Road, Ipswich, has gone into liquidation after stopping trading last month.

The firm, which began in 1989, was just a few months shy of celebrating its 30th anniversary when it was forced to shut.

It specialised in both classic and BMW Minis and had been the subject of a BBC documentary in 2013.

In statement posted to the company's official Facebook page, managing director Ted Sparrow outlined the reasons behind the closure.

“It is with much sadness that I have to announce the immediate closure of The East Anglian Mini Centre Ltd, increasing costs and mounting debts have forced the issue,” he said.

“We nearly made it to 30 years of trading and in this time we have made many friends and would like to thank everyone for their support and custom.”

