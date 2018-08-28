Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

A first look inside the £25m Winerack as it is brought to life

PUBLISHED: 05:37 26 December 2018

A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER

A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER

Archant

It stood; an empty frame as a monument to the recession; but now an army of workers is bringing The Winerack, in Ipswich Waterfront back to life.

David Vincent, at penhouse balcony level on Q3, at the front of the Winerack development, at Ipswich, Waterfront. Block Q3 will be the first to section of the development to be completed, delivering 11 apartments, in the Spring of 2019.David Vincent, at penhouse balcony level on Q3, at the front of the Winerack development, at Ipswich, Waterfront. Block Q3 will be the first to section of the development to be completed, delivering 11 apartments, in the Spring of 2019.

The £25m project, reaching up to 17 floors at its highest point, will provide 150 one, two and three bedroom homes, many with superb Waterfront or town views.

Contractors RG Carter has the partially completed building under wraps as it works beneath the covering to complete the scheme, for the developers Ipswich Wharf Developments Ltd.

It is still a hard hat, high vis area; with carefully controlled access to the building site, but I have had an exclusive visit `under the wrapping’, to discover what is happening.

It stood, empty and unloved for a decade, but RG Carter moved on site earlier this year, the scaffolding frame began to be built in March and giant cranes assembled in May.

I met with head of sales and marketing Samantha Kirk, design director Julia Scowsill and quantity surveyor Connal Griffiths, for a guided tour of Q3, the front porion of the scheme which goes right up to the quayside.

After the years of inactivity there is now a constant stream of craftsmen and technicians working on this project.

RG Carter is forging ahead, with Q3, which will be the first quarter to be completed, probably by late February/March when a show apartment will be opened.

Head of sales Samantha Kirk said: “Here there are 11 apartments, including two penthouses, set to be completed by the end of February, allowing residents to move in from May.

“We have already had some interest in them, and some viewings.

“The apartments will have balconies or Juliet balconies with superb views to the south and west, across the boats in the marina.”

These apartments have high levels of insulation, double glazed aluminium and Velux windows, and balconies will have glass ballustrades.

Inside fitted kitchens and bathrooms are already being installed and the final stages of fit-out is taking place.

We were able to step out onto the scaffolding, where the penthouse balconies will be, and look south across the wet dock, towards the university buildings, Neptune Marina and down river.

Design director Julia Scowsill said: “These will be absolutely lovely places to live.

“I think it will be fabulous living here.

“We have gone for a high specification of finish. We have done a lot to make them special.”

There would be Scandinavian electric heaters, Egger laminated floors (from Austria) in living areas and carpets in bedrooms, with tiling in the bathrooms.

When the big reveal happens, the Q3 exterior will be seen to be a mixture of brick and terracotta board panels, with slate roofs.

Importantly, in the wake of the Grenfell disaster, there are also sprinklers being installed.

Prices for this first phase of apartments are up to £495,000 for a three bedroom penthouse.

There are four blocks, or `Quarters’ in the Winerack, each with their own entrance.

Hidden inside is the car park, with an entrance from Key Street.

Car parking

The Winerack will have a 260-space German made Wohr automatic car stacking system.

These space-saving systems are used around the world and there is a 339 space system in The Cube, Birmingham.

The car park will provide a space for every apartment and additional spaces for sale.

The German technicians will oversee the building of the system which will have three turnstiles, leading to three turntables.

Once `turned’ cars are lifted and deposited on the various levels, until needed again.

Installation is set to begin in January, ready to be open in September 2019.

This really is the future of parking.

The system `remembers’ a car once it has been entered, and scanned.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newborn baby named after ‘hero’ police duo that rushed couple to hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe injuries’ following crash on A11

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We have to go there with no fear’ – Harrison on Boxing Day clash at QPR

Ellis Harrison scored his first competitive goal for Ipswich Town in last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United. Photo: Steve Waller

Match preview: Boxing Day clash will show just how far Ipswich Town have come under Lambert

Janoi Donacien to the fore as QPR celebrate taking the lead at Portman Road back in October. Photo: Steve Waller

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Attack of the drones

Passengers at Gatwick airport, on December 21, waiting for their flights following the delays and cancellations brought on by drone sightings near the airfield. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

A first look inside the £25m Winerack as it is brought to life

A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists