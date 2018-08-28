Do you remember the Dolce Vita nightclub?

The former Dolce Vita nightclub is being converted into luxury apartment homes to be known as Foundry House. Developer Joe Fogel with builder Levi Draycott of TLC Building Services. Archant

New apartment homes are nearing completion in the former Dolce Vita nightclub, in Old Foundry Road, in the heart of Ipswich.

Joe Fogel and Levi Draycott inside one of the apartments that were created in the former First Floor Club nightclub in Tacket Street, Ipswich. It is now known as Charlotte House. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Joe Fogel and Levi Draycott inside one of the apartments that were created in the former First Floor Club nightclub in Tacket Street, Ipswich. It is now known as Charlotte House. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Developer Joe Fogel, the man behind this latest conversion, took me on tour of the building as it reaches the final weeks.

Another dozen rental homes are being constructed within the nightclub which once at the centre of the late night entertainment scene in the town.

It will be known as Foundry House.

Joe Fogel is also responsible for the conversion of the former First Floor Club, in Tacket Street into apartments.

That is now fully occupied.

“There is a wide variety of residents,” he said, “From young professionals and people working in town, to some families. It has proved very popular.”

He is hoping these will prove similarly popular for those who want to live in town.

“It is a great position, even closer to the town centre. You have Christchurch Park opposite, and the bus station.”

The Central Library is opposite a new main entrance which has been created for the apartments.

In its heyday the nightclub featured discos, live music and cabaret.

I remember seeing Norman Wisdom performing there on one of his smaller venue tours. He was hilarious.

Late night entertainment has changed in the town. There are fewer nightclubs and pubs, and more cafes and restaurants,

Pubs open longer, of course.

These new homes are in walking distance of many restaurants, and the cinemas, the Regent Theatre and the Wolsey Theatre.

Mr Fogel said: “We are creating seven one bedroom apartments, four two bedroom apartments and one studio. There is also The Cake Shop, a self-contained unit.

Inside all the main construction has been completed, including new plastering, kitchens and bathrooms installed.

Electricians were busy connecting all the lighting and systems.

Sash windows are being replaced sympathetically and at the front, the leaded diamond shape windows are being refurbished and then having secondary glazing added.

“Although the building is not listed, it is a conservation area,” explained Joe. “It has a lot of character, which we have retained.

“We started in July/August last year and it has gone pretty well. I prefer character buildings to new build.

“We are about four weeks away from completion now.

“We have been held up by the utilities.”

Each apartment was individual, he said, and would have fully fitted kitchens, with breakfast bars.

“I believe they will prove as popular with renters as Charlotte House (the former First Floor Club),” he added.

Do you have great memories of the Dolce Vita nightclub?