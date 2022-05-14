Talented young DJ collaborates with Ipswich cocktail bar after debut in London nightclub

Ipswich cocktail bar The Gallery opened its doors to DJ and producer Jake Beautyman who recorded a live mix inside its walls just after his debut in one of London's nightclubs.

The young talent from Ipswich who creates a mixture of house, deep house, techno, tech-house and acid house music collaborated with Above The Watering Hole radio station and The Gallery cocktail bar, where he recorded his mix.

The 24-year-old DJ said: "The Gallery came about as a host for this mix, as the guys at Above The Watering Hole work closely alongside them. They have a lot of plans in-store and, I think, The Gallery is the perfect spot for what they are looking to do."

Jake Beautyman at fabric London - Credit: @ilabrugal

Jack Coughlan, the owner of The Gallery bar, said: “I always thought that it would be quite cool if Jake wants to use our venue for his recording. Brick walls and low ceilings make the acoustics very good.

“We are going to collaborate again in the future. It was a good starting point.”

Bar Team, the owner, Jack Coughlan, is first on the left - Credit: Gavin King Photography

Jake added: "It was real fun to record there. I had a great time and the lighting plus sound were top notch.

"There’s a real atmosphere inside the listed building which gives off a warm feel. They’ve created an intimate vibe where everyone can feel welcome."

To record his mix in The Gallery, the DJ came straight back from his debut gig at fabric London, one of the biggest London nightclubs with electronic music.

Jake Beautyman at Drumtalk / FreQKlash in Essex - Credit: zoltanphoto

Jake said: "Coming home to Ipswich straight from fabric on the first train home was something I won’t forget. I literally arrived back, went home, got changed and headed to The Gallery to record.

"I think I definitely brought some of the vibe from the club the night before into this recording. I’ve also been in The Gallery for a meal in the daytime as I’m not just a night owl, and I have to say it was super tasty!"

The Gallery, which will be celebrating its first birthday next month, is a wine and cocktail bar that also serves plant-based dishes.

Mr Coughlan said: “In our bar, we try to give our customers the best experience we can.”

Cheers - Credit: Gavin King Photography



