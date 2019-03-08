Partly Cloudy

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

PUBLISHED: 11:19 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 15 April 2019

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

The Golden Dragon, in Ipswich’s Cardinal Park, has closed down.

The well-known Chinese restaurant, situated next door to the Punch and Judy pub, closed its doors for the final time earlier this year.

The reason behind the closure is unknown however the recent influx of restaurants in Ipswich town centre and increased competition is thought to be a contributing factor.

Inside, the restaurant has been stripped out - with all the tables and chairs removed.

And a sign has been placed on the entrance to the restaurant which states: “This restaurant is now closed. Thank you all for your continued support over the past 20 years.”

The change comes following the announcement Cardinal Park will soon be welcoming a new arrival.

Last week it was revealed The Gym Group is set to takeover the former sites of Flux Freestyle and Chimichanga - with the new gym set to open by late summer.

