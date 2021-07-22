Ipswich restaurant offers free meals over summer holidays

Published: 8:46 PM July 22, 2021

Tina Leamon and her son James, who manage The Grill at Twenty5 in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich restaurant has once again taken up the mantle to offer free meals to children throughout the school holidays.

The Grill At Twenty5 in Ipswich cooked hot lunches for pupils and their parents last year when the House of Commons voted down measures to extend the free school meals scheme over the October half term.

With the long summer break now upon us, owner and head chef James Leamon has once again created a special children’s menu for those who would normally claim a school dinner.

No other purchase is needed, all parents need to do is ask for the special children's menu in August.

Mr Leamon said last year they were able to feed 300 to 400 children and this summer they will be offering throughout the majority of the break.

Last year the government was forced into a series of government U-turns over free school meals following a campaign by England footballer Marcus Rashford.

There will be no free school meals provided this summer however Suffolk County Council is offering help through its Holiday Activity Programme (HAF).

For more see healthysuffolk.org.uk.