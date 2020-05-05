The Gym Ipswich will not re-open after coronavirus lockdown

Ipswich’s longest running budget gym has now shut its doors for good.

The Gym Ipswich, located on Civic Drive, will not re-open after the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted according to the company that runs it.

Abbeycroft Leisure, which has operated the gym for ten years, said that after reviewing the business it will not be renewing its lease on the building when it runs out in November.

The company said that they had seen customers move on to competitors in recent years.

Warren Smyth, chief executive at Abbeycroft, said: “This extremely difficult decision had been reached just prior to the recent Coronavirus pandemic with a view to closing later in the year.

“However, the leisure industry is now facing unprecedented challenges and this will continue when the lockdown is lifted, which has further reinforced that we have made the right choice. Also, we did not want to re-open when the lockdown was lifted, only to further disappoint our customers a little later in the year.

“We’ve informed our members of the closure, and will be communicating with them on other ways they can remain active, including some free virtual opportunities, whilst all gyms are closed.

“Our staff have worked hard to support the facility and we’re pleased to have redeployed all of them to other facilities in Suffolk which we operate.

“We would also like to thank our landlord, the Hubbard Family Trust, who have been great to work with. The building is a fantastic resource and we are proud to have played our part in its history, restoring it and making it a usable space once again.”