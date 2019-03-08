Opening date of new Cardinal Park gym revealed
PUBLISHED: 11:45 06 June 2019
A new gym which took over the former sites of Flux Freestyle and Chimichanga in Ipswich's Cardinal Park has revealed its opening date.
The Gym will begin welcoming fitness fanatics on Thursday, June 27.
With less than a month to go until the opening, work is still under way to transform the 15,000 sq ft town centre venue into a new gym.
The site had been empty for more than a year after Flux Freestyle and Chimichanga collapsed due to the harsh economic climate.
However, the national fitness chain, which operates around 170 gyms across the UK, is hoping to make the new location a success.
For the last month employees from the gym have been a regular sight in the town centre, handing out flyers and enticing people to join the new gym.
This is the second time the Cardinal Park site has been used as a gym - with Gym and Trim Health Club occupying it before folding in 2011.