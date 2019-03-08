Video

WATCH: Time lapse video shows new Waterfront building going up

The Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTER Archant

The Hold - the new HQ for the Suffolk Record Office - is beginning to take shape at the University of Suffolk, as this video shows.

The new heritage and archive centre will be the home of the majority of the county's historical documents.

It is also an education centre linked to the University of Suffolk and is being built on their campus, just a short distance from the Waterfront, by contractors RG Carter - who filmed this time lapse video over recent months.

Work on the project started in late 2018 and the building is expected to be externally complete by late summer.

It will then be fitted out internally before being handed over to Suffolk County Council at the end of the year.

It is then expected to take several months to fill it with county records and prepare it for opening - currently planned for Easter 2020.

The total cost of the heritage project is about £20m.

Of that, £10m has come from a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, with £5m from the county council and the rest from a number of other sources including the University of Suffolk.

Video footage: RG Carter.