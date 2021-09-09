Furniture shop beloved by Ipswich Town players still going in 10th year

Published: 4:30 PM September 9, 2021

John Manning celebrates 10 years of his furniture shop the House in Town in St Peter's Street, Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A furniture shop beloved by Ipswich Town players is poised to celebrate its 10th year.

Casting his mind back to 10 years ago, on September 15, when he first opened, John Manning of the House in Town in St Peter's Street was a man eyeing up what his future career could be.

John Manning sits outside the House in Town in St Peter's Street, Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Manning had taken voluntary redundancy at an insurance firm, spent some time travelling and done some property development work but he wanted something a bit more hands-on and his own.

"I thought why not?" the 46-year-old said. "Let's give it a shot and it's been a good call.

Furniture and ornaments at the House in Town, Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It was quite hard but I hit the ground running.

You may also want to watch:

"And without much of a clue, I've been making it up as I go along.

Chairs and lamps at the House in Town, Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"I love working for myself. I can do what I want when I want and make people who come into my shop quite happy.

"I just made a decision on what I think is best."

Some interesting animal statues at the House in Town. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Since that decision to start up as a boutique furniture shop and a quirky decorations centre, he has often supplied the items that hang on the walls and are used in the homes of the Tractor Boys' players.

A pink hippo statue at the House in Town in St Peter's Street, Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman and Bird of Feather's Lesley Joseph also drop by to spruce up their homes, he says.

Mr Manning insists the real celebs are his patrons.

He said: "Most of my customers are treated in a manner that would be befitting any celebrity.

"It's really just me in the shop. I deal with all aspects. I do my owner deliveries, with a personal touch."

When Mr Manning drops off an item, he claims he carries it all the way into someone's home and if it needs to be hung up or assembled then he takes out his tools and helps.

Outside of his customer service, he also regularly raises money for local charities like Helping Hands Suffolk and Suffolk Animal Rescue.

"I rescued a dog," he explains, and jokes: "I prefer animals to people."

John Manning hopes people will pay a visit on his 10th anniversary of the House in Town in St Peter's Street, Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

To celebrate his 10th year in the business, he's planning to have some offers and events. Please keep an eye on his Facebook page by searching for The House in Town.