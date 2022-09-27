Ipswich Town and Ed Sheeran fans can get themed signs

Simon Milton, a regular customer at The House in Town - Credit: Contributed

An Ipswich family-run gifts, homeware and furniture business is offering Ipswich Town and Ed Sheeran fans a selection of unique signs.

The House in Town and Revival on St Peter's Street is selling the signs with a football club theme and the Ed Sheeran shirt logo.

Ipswich Town and Ed Sheeran themed signs are available at Revival and The House In Town - Credit: Contributed

John Manning, owner of The House in Town, said: “The shop has always had strong links to the football club.

“My father Neal Manning was the Evening Star's ITFC reporter for many years through the 70s, 80s, and 90s, so myself and my brother grew up kicking a ball around and waiting for him to do press interviews after the games.

Ipswich Town and Ed Sheeran themed signs are available at Revival and The House In Town - Credit: Contributed

“Since I opened, I've had many players and managers who have been valued customers.

Ipswich Town and Ed Sheeran themed signs are available at Revival and The House In Town - Credit: Contributed

“I decided to launch a range of themed signs, and as a reward for season ticket holders, I offer a £5 discount off each sign.”

The Manning family outside of Maud's Attic. From left to right Robert Manning, John Manning and Wendy Childs - Credit: Paul Nixon

Brothers Robert and John Manning, as well as their mother, Wendy Childs, own several businesses on St Peter’s Street and offer exclusive pieces of furniture and accessories.