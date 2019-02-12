Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Hospice community hub in former Heath Road post office

PUBLISHED: 07:30 07 March 2019

The new Ipswich hospice shop, cafe and community centre which will soon be open at the junction of Foxhall Road and Heath Road Retail area manager Andrea Wedgwood with some of the volunteers, Lianne Willis, Kim Maycock, Debbie Ramsey and Terry Kingston Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The new Ipswich hospice shop, cafe and community centre which will soon be open at the junction of Foxhall Road and Heath Road Retail area manager Andrea Wedgwood with some of the volunteers, Lianne Willis, Kim Maycock, Debbie Ramsey and Terry Kingston Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

The St Elizabeth Hospice retail team is launching a new concept in Foxhall Road, Ipswich - a shop with a cafe and community hub.

The new St Elizabeth Hospice shop and cafe in Foxhall Road, Ipswich opens to the public on Friday March 22, 2019. Volunteers are busy preparing inside with a cafe, mensear, toys, ladies wear and gifts sections Picture: DAVID VINCENT The new St Elizabeth Hospice shop and cafe in Foxhall Road, Ipswich opens to the public on Friday March 22, 2019. Volunteers are busy preparing inside with a cafe, mensear, toys, ladies wear and gifts sections Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The former toy shop and post office, at the corner of Foxhall Road and Heath Road, is only a couple of hundred metres from the hospice itself.

Jason Rudderham, head of retail for the hospice said: “This is a new concept for us.

“It is our 31st shop and with the changing face of the High Street retail we have to look at that and change too.

“It will be much more than a basic retail site, with the cafe hub.

The new St Elizabeth Hospice shop and cafe in Foxhall Road, Ipswich opens to the public on Friday March 22, 2019. Volunteers are busy preparing inside with a cafe, mensear, toys, ladies wear and gifts sections Picture: DAVID VINCENT The new St Elizabeth Hospice shop and cafe in Foxhall Road, Ipswich opens to the public on Friday March 22, 2019. Volunteers are busy preparing inside with a cafe, mensear, toys, ladies wear and gifts sections Picture: DAVID VINCENT

“What we are hoping it will do is really engage the community and it will offer opportunities for people to get involved. It is our first cafe.

“We hope it is going to be a community space, where people can come to find out more about hospice services, and volunteering.

“They will be able to find out about the hospice without going there, to find out about supporting things.”

The hospice has a network of shops across Suffolk, and to Essex, 31 in all and 1,000 volunteers. The shops played a vital role in helping raise the £10m plus it needs every year to provide services for patients and their families.

“There is a growing need,” he added.

The shop and cafe is due to open on Friday March 22, at 10am.

If the model proved successful they hope to roll it out to other sites.

“For Ipswich, this was important because it is close to the hospice. It can act as a centre for patients’ families too,” he added.

Inside volunteers are busy unpacking and preparing displays within a number of rooms, over two floors.

Retail area manager Andrea Wedgwood said: “We’ve got a big toy section, menswear and ladies wear, gifts too.

“The cafe is all about cake - the cakes will be made by the catering team at the hospice.

“And there is a big display of books to read, to buy and to bring back again.

“We have the space for meetings and classes. We aim to have workshops in upcycling, something we do a lot of, at the shop.

“We already have 40 volunteers, and our first major donation here.

“People love the fact that we re-use, and sell, their gifts for the hospice.

“We don’t just support the patients, we support the families, and they can come here too”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Breaking Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police are still outside Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated 80 new jobs set to be created at former bacon factory in £30million revamp

An artist impression of the planned Headlam warehouse in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: AshtonSmith

Don’t give change to homeless people – give to charities instead, outreach workers warn

Julia Hancock, from Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, says people should give the homelessness charities instead of directly to rough sleepers. Picture: Ian Burt

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police are still outside Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police are still outside Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

is your child celebrating World Book Day today?

Staff from Suffolk One prepare for World Book Day 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK ONE

Vicki becomes new Ipswich Ladies captain... 50 years after her mother

Members of the Ipswich Ladies’ Weston Trophy squad who won the trophy for a record seventh successive season. Back (from left): Anna Fairs, Tricia West, Helen Bray (team captain), Sue Tyler, Vanessa Adams, Annie Gallagher, Sharon Luckman, Vanessa Bell. Front: Fiona Edmond, Vicki Hunt (ladies' captain) and Abbie Symonds. Other players during the season were: Charlotte Fawdry, Lottie Whyman, Anne Archer, Charlotte Gregory, Sylvia Bloomfield and Suzanne Lambon. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Hospice community hub in former Heath Road post office

The new Ipswich hospice shop, cafe and community centre which will soon be open at the junction of Foxhall Road and Heath Road Retail area manager Andrea Wedgwood with some of the volunteers, Lianne Willis, Kim Maycock, Debbie Ramsey and Terry Kingston Picture: DAVID VINCENT

SIL preview: Bob Coleman Cup semi-finals look very hard to predict

Big games in the SIL this weekend
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists