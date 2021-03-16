Published: 3:42 PM March 16, 2021

An historic maltings building which was once at the heart of Ipswich's lively night life before being transformed into plush offices is three quarters let.

The refurbishment and redevelopment of The Maltings building in the heart of Ipswich forms part of a regeneration of Princes Street and the riverside area leading to the Waterfront.

Agent Penn Commercial has now secured a new tenant — Miller Insurance Services LLP — on a five-year lease for the 4,500sq ft ground floor which comes with seven parking spaces.

The firm will be moving from its present home in the Willis Towers Watson Building in the town’s Friars Street to take up the new space.

The former night spot used to be home to Hollywood, and later Kartouche and Zest nightclubs, and the space was used as the changing room area for the dancers.

Developers Pertwee Estates has created a warehouse-style office space with exposed brick walls, beams and original columns in the building, which is believed to date back to around 1820 and was once the home of R & M Paul.

Penn Commercial managing director Vanessa Penn said: “This deal means that The Maltings is now 75% let and demonstrates that there is still demand for high-quality offices in the post-Covid era.

“The trend will be that companies will require more fun, innovative office space and The Maltings provides just that kind of environment.”

Jo Timms-Mitchell of Miller Insurance Services said they were “delighted” to have secured office space in the building. “This modern and attractive location provides a collaborative environment for our colleagues and will give us flexibility to grow, as we expand to keep pace with our clients’ needs.”

There are now only two areas left to let — 3,000sq ft The Old Kiln and The Loft, which features some of the original industrial machinery and vaulted ceilings.

Network Rail is setting up its first regional base in the building. Other tenants include Planning Direct and Lonham Group Limited.

