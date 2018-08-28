Sunshine and Showers

Expect New Zealand bakes and big breakfasts at new cafe near Hadleigh

PUBLISHED: 15:30 05 February 2019

The Miller's Kitchen, Kersey Mill Picture: The Miller's Kitchen

The Miller's Kitchen, Kersey Mill Picture: The Miller's Kitchen

Archant

Team of food lovers take on the premises at Kersey Mill.

The Miller's Kitchen, Kersey Mill Picture: The Miller's Kitchen

Following the shock sudden closure of popular café The Copper Kettle at Kersey Mill, near Hadleigh, the owners of the complex (which includes a wedding venue and multiple independent shops) have announced the opening of a brand new eatery.

Under completely new management, The Miller’s Kitchen welcomed its first customers on January 28, with baker Charlie de Lara Bell, Donna Ramsey and Tara Alexander having taken the reigns.

The new-look café has certainly undergone a transformation during the two week turnaround time to revamp it, with the décor echoing the history of the ancient mill, just a minute away.

To the front is the serving counter and a seating area, leading into a conservatory, given a rustic but contemporary feel with lots of exposed original brickwork. And, brand new is a seating area downstairs – The Furnace Room - previously used for storage. The room has been furnished with comfy sofas and is fitted with power sockets, also offering free wifi- a perfect retreat to get some work done away from the office.

The Miller's Kitchen, Kersey Mill Picture: The Miller's KitchenThe Miller's Kitchen, Kersey Mill Picture: The Miller's Kitchen

Dining is very informal at the café, where takeaway service is available from the menu of breakfasts, lunches, homemade cakes (produced by Jo’s Cakes at Kersey Mill) and afternoon teas, including gluten and dairy-free options. Proving very popular is the breakfast bap which, at £5, comes with a tea or coffee.

And customers are loving the fact they can get a mug of Miller’s Tea or filter coffee for only £1.

For Charlie, who’s parents Steve and Alison own Kersey Mill, running the café just made sense. Charlie has previously worked for one of Suffolk’s oldest bakeries, Palmers in Haughley, and for David Wright at the award-winning Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge. The baker also spent time in New Zealand – so expect a few South Pacific influences on the menu, from ANZAC biscuits to lolly cake- a mixture of marshmallowy fruit puffs, biscuit, butter and condensed milk (kind of like their version of tiffin).

Charlie said: “When the opportunity arose for me to take on the coffee shop at Kersey Mill I was very keen. I’ve always had a flair for baking and cooking, so running The Miller’s Kitchen was a chance not to be missed.

“My first day baking the scones and mixing up pastry felt surreal. Actually doing this now for myself is an exciting challenge, and once the mill is producing flour, my aim is to bake bread which will include traditional and artisan recipes.”

The café is open every day from 8.30am to 5pm and from March 31 (by when an alcohol licence should be in place) will be open until 9pm, Thursday to Saturday.

