Historic Ipswich town centre pub set to reopen with weekend music nights

An historic Ipswich pub and venue that has been closed for long periods since Covid has announced it is reopening.

Martin Hahn, director of The Rep Live in Tower Street, has rebranded the pub – which will start its new 'long good Saturdays' this upcoming weekend.

Based in the Old Repertory Theatre and formerly known as The Rep, the venue has been under Mr Hahn's ownership since 2019 after he purchased it from Bury St Edmunds' Greene King.

The venue has been a home for entertainment in the town for over 150 years and now the new owners are "trying to create something that fits with the venue and that people will enjoy".

Mr Hahn said: "I'd never been to Ipswich before, but we were looking for something new.

"We came here to look around, and the place looked better than in the photographs - it's a fantastic venue."

This weekend's opening comes after The Rep Live faced several delays and setbacks as a result of the pandemic, only being able to open on a handful of occasions since March 2020.

Mr Hahn has promised a wide variety of music genres will feature at the The Rep Live, with a number of big-name tribute acts also set to perform.

He added: "We started bringing back late nights and then we went into lockdown.

"Every thought has been about Covid and things have changed so quickly. With this type of business, we rely on getting numbers through the door.

"But we are really happy with the programme we've put together.

"People will know the music we are putting on."