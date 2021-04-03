Ipswich family bringing authentic Punjabi flavours from new home takeaway

Published: 3:19 PM April 3, 2021 Updated: 3:47 PM April 3, 2021

An Ipswich family are bringing the authentic spices and flavours of India to Suffolk with their new home-cooked food service.

The Singh family are serving up some of Punjab's classic dishes to take away from their home in Parliament Road, with the small operation already proving a hit across the town.

Among the dishes on offer at The Roti Grill include chicken and paneer curries and samosas, while they have also offered lamb kebabs and dhaals.

The weekly menu, cooked by Nikki Singh, is put on social media and served up during pick-up slots on Saturday evenings from her five-star food hygiene rated kitchen.

Dishes are made using homemade garam masala, a recipe passed down from her mother in Manchester – and something she has missed over lockdown.

Mrs Singh, who works at a local primary school, said she has been humbled by the floods of positive feedback received so far.

She said: "My grandma loved cooking and she taught my mum and me how to cook with passion.

"I love to cook and I'm always cooking food for my family – but whenever we go out to eat at local Indian restaurants, they all tell me my food tastes even better.

"So when lockdown came around and I wasn't at work, the kids told me I should make a website for my food and see how it goes.

"I've never looked at cooking as a profession, but it's nice to share the food that I like.

"I put a questionnaire online to see if people to see what people like and got a really good response."

Mrs Singh started by offering dishes including lamb and chicken kebabs on a limited menu, and has continued to diversify her dishes since – with paneer dishes proving popular.

"We started off with a few dishes and have had a really good response so far," she said.

"We've had loads of positive feedback and messages from people telling us they really enjoyed it. Our veggie dishes especially have proved really popular.

"We're only cooking on a Saturday, but if we get busy maybe we can start to cook on other days. I'd love to start offering more lamb dishes too."

The number of home cooks starting businesses has grown during lockdown, with one Ipswich entrepreneur launching his own enterprise similar to Deliveroo solely for home cooks.

More information on The Roti Grill can be found on its website.