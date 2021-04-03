News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich family bringing authentic Punjabi flavours from new home takeaway

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:19 PM April 3, 2021    Updated: 3:47 PM April 3, 2021
The Roti Grill in Ipswich is offering a range of authentic Punjabi dishes

The Roti Grill in Ipswich is offering a range of authentic Punjabi dishes

An Ipswich family are bringing the authentic spices and flavours of India to Suffolk with their new home-cooked food service.

The Singh family are serving up some of Punjab's classic dishes to take away from their home in Parliament Road, with the small operation already proving a hit across the town.

The takeaway launched with authentic Punjabi lamb kebabs

The takeaway launched with authentic Punjabi lamb kebabs

Among the dishes on offer at The Roti Grill include chicken and paneer curries and samosas, while they have also offered lamb kebabs and dhaals. 

The weekly menu, cooked by Nikki Singh, is put on social media and served up during pick-up slots on Saturday evenings from her five-star food hygiene rated kitchen.

Dishes are made using homemade garam masala, a recipe passed down from her mother in Manchester – and something she has missed over lockdown.

Mrs Singh, who works at a local primary school, said she has been humbled by the floods of positive feedback received so far. 

She said: "My grandma loved cooking and she taught my mum and me how to cook with passion. 

"I love to cook and I'm always cooking food for my family – but whenever we go out to eat at local Indian restaurants, they all tell me my food tastes even better.

One of the kebabs cooked by Nikki at The Roti Grill in Ipswich

One of the kebabs cooked by Nikki at The Roti Grill in Ipswich

"So when lockdown came around and I wasn't at work, the kids told me I should make a website for my food and see how it goes.

"I've never looked at cooking as a profession, but it's nice to share the food that I like.

"I put a questionnaire online to see if people to see what people like and got a really good response."

The Roti Grill offers both chicken and vegetable samosas

The Roti Grill offers both chicken and vegetable samosas

Mrs Singh started by offering dishes including lamb and chicken kebabs on a limited menu, and has continued to diversify her dishes since – with paneer dishes proving popular.

"We started off with a few dishes and have had a really good response so far," she said. 

"We've had loads of positive feedback and messages from people telling us they really enjoyed it. Our veggie dishes especially have proved really popular.

"We're only cooking on a Saturday, but if we get busy maybe we can start to cook on other days. I'd love to start offering more lamb dishes too."

The logo for The Roti Grill, a new home-cooked takeaway service in Ipswich

The logo for The Roti Grill, a new home-cooked takeaway service in Ipswich

The number of home cooks starting businesses has grown during lockdown, with one Ipswich entrepreneur launching his own enterprise similar to Deliveroo solely for home cooks.

More information on The Roti Grill can be found on its website.

