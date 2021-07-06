News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Bottomless batter: Town pub reopens with all you can eat Yorkshires

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:00 PM July 6, 2021   
Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A well-known Ipswich town centre pub has reopened with a new owner, and will soon be offering a DIY-carvery with bottomless Yorkshire puddings.

The Salutation on Carr Street has reopened under the ownership of James Langan who has run the Station Hotel in the town for the past eight years.

Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Langan said he hoped the pub could help to "bring back a sense of community to the high street".

"I’d say we are an important part of the high street and I hope to unify the whole town centre as their new local pub," he said. "The menu Arron Scopes — our head chef — and myself have made together is all about attention to detail, it’s creative, freshly cooked and mixes wholesome cooking with familiar pub food.

"I was apprehensive to begin with but I knew it was the right time to take on a second pub due to my 25 years experience in pub management.

You may also want to watch:

"The gamble has really paid off, people are happy to see the pub up and running again with a focus on food and we have a lot more planned for the future." 

As part of Mr Langan's plans for the future, he hopes to offer a "DIY carvery" with bottomless vegetables and Yorkshire puddings after coronavirus restrictions have been repealed.

The Salutation on Carr Street plans to offer all you can eat Yorkshire pudding with its DIY carvery

The Salutation on Carr Street plans to offer all you can eat Yorkshire pudding with its DIY carvery - Credit: THOMAS EVANS/THE SALUTATION

Most Read

  1. 1 Ambulance worker jailed for 11 years over vile child sex abuse images
  2. 2 "It’s totally out of character" - Ipswich School gardener reported missing
  3. 3 Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid
  1. 4 Teenage girl found safe and well by police
  2. 5 Drug dealer who hid 12 bags of cannabis in underwear given community order
  3. 6 A12 underpass at Capel St Mary flooded
  4. 7 Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
  5. 8 How much do you know about these Ipswich ruins?
  6. 9 'Rare' home with Suffolk field views for sale for £785k
  7. 10 Do you remember these Ipswich nightclubs?

The Salutation also has an extensive outside area towards the back of the pub, that may be renovated in the future.

He said: "The outside area of the pub has massive potential as only a very small area was ever used previously but we are keeping our options open for the time being while we settle into the area."

The new team at The Salutation. L-R Willow Dawson, Thomas Evans, Craig Laflin, Owner James Langan, H

The staff at The Salutation. L-R Willow Dawson, Thomas Evans, Craig Laflin, Owner James Langan, Head Chef Aaron Scopes and Aaron Perkins. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The pub, which dates back until at least the 1700s, has seen several changes of ownership in recent years after being owned by one landlord for 40 years.

It has long been a town centre stalwart, serving as a watering hole of choice for off-duty airmen from RAF Martlesham in the 1920s and 30s according to CAMRA.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fans at Isaacs celebrate Harry Kane's first half goal against Ukraine

Football | Video

Watch: England fans go wild as Three Lions progress to Euro 2020 semi-final

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A new Honey + Harvey coffee shop is set to open in Ipswich this summer, in the former Mambos in Queen Street

Coffee shop Honey + Harvey reveals update on Ipswich opening plans

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Capel St Mary A12 underpass

Fire crews helped rescue car from floodwater under A12 bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Home Office figures show 584 people were receiving Section 95 support in Redbridge at the end of Jun

Drug dealer living in Ipswich wins appeal against deportation

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus