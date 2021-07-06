Bottomless batter: Town pub reopens with all you can eat Yorkshires

Published: 7:00 PM July 6, 2021

Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A well-known Ipswich town centre pub has reopened with a new owner, and will soon be offering a DIY-carvery with bottomless Yorkshire puddings.

The Salutation on Carr Street has reopened under the ownership of James Langan who has run the Station Hotel in the town for the past eight years.

Mr Langan said he hoped the pub could help to "bring back a sense of community to the high street".

"I’d say we are an important part of the high street and I hope to unify the whole town centre as their new local pub," he said. "The menu Arron Scopes — our head chef — and myself have made together is all about attention to detail, it’s creative, freshly cooked and mixes wholesome cooking with familiar pub food.

"I was apprehensive to begin with but I knew it was the right time to take on a second pub due to my 25 years experience in pub management.

"The gamble has really paid off, people are happy to see the pub up and running again with a focus on food and we have a lot more planned for the future."

As part of Mr Langan's plans for the future, he hopes to offer a "DIY carvery" with bottomless vegetables and Yorkshire puddings after coronavirus restrictions have been repealed.

The Salutation on Carr Street plans to offer all you can eat Yorkshire pudding with its DIY carvery - Credit: THOMAS EVANS/THE SALUTATION

The Salutation also has an extensive outside area towards the back of the pub, that may be renovated in the future.

He said: "The outside area of the pub has massive potential as only a very small area was ever used previously but we are keeping our options open for the time being while we settle into the area."

The staff at The Salutation. L-R Willow Dawson, Thomas Evans, Craig Laflin, Owner James Langan, Head Chef Aaron Scopes and Aaron Perkins. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The pub, which dates back until at least the 1700s, has seen several changes of ownership in recent years after being owned by one landlord for 40 years.

It has long been a town centre stalwart, serving as a watering hole of choice for off-duty airmen from RAF Martlesham in the 1920s and 30s according to CAMRA.