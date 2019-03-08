E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 August 2019

Ed Sheeran during his gig at The Swan in 2010 Picture: Jen O'Neil

The Swan, the Ipswich pub and venue, where Ed Sheeran played before he became famous, is re-opening next week.

The new landlords of The Swan Inn, a venue where a young Ed Sheeran performed, are David and Amanda Fisher who aim to breathe new life into the Ipswich pub and re-open it during August. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe new landlords of The Swan Inn, a venue where a young Ed Sheeran performed, are David and Amanda Fisher who aim to breathe new life into the Ipswich pub and re-open it during August. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The historic pub in King Street, is being renovated and refurbished and is being opened to the public by new landlords David and Amanda Fisher, at 5pm on Monday August 19.

There was dismay a year ago when the famous pub closed its doors, and seemed to be lost to the local music scene.

It was a regular venue for many aspiring bands and singer songwriters over the decades, as well as a popular meeting place.

Framlingham boy Ed Sheeran was among those musicians who developed their live performance skills at the pub.

The re-opening of the pub, with a new name the Swan and Hedgehog, marks a new era for Ipswich.

David and Amanda Fisher said: "It has been a challenge to refurbish, but with the support of the council, friends, our incredible builders and Aspall Cyder, everything has moved forward at a terrific pace. We hope people will enjoy the bright fresh artworks, though with a nod to the past, we have retained the famous hedgehog and incorporated it into our name.

"Behind the scenes, there is still more work to be done in the kitchen, but for now we will be serving a range of 5 real ales and of course Aspall cyder.

"We look forward to welcoming you to one of our exciting future music events showcasing local talent, or as a visitor upon the Ed Sheeran Trail."

It will link in with an Ed Sheeran trail in the town, and it coincides with the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.

There will also be thousands of fans attending the Ed Sheeran concerts in Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

When the international star played at the Swan, there were much smaller audiences.

The Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk exhibition opens on Tuesday August 20 and continues through to May 2020.

