Pub in Ipswich town centre where Ed Sheeran played is set to reopen

The new landlords of The Swan Inn, a venue where a young Ed Sheeran performed, are David and Amanda Fisher who aim to breathe new life into the Ipswich pub and re-open it during August. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Live music is to return to The Swan in Ipswich, where Ed Sheeran performed before he became famous.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pub has hosted superstars such as Suffolk's own Ed Sheeran, as well as Mumford and Sons and Slaves - but closed in the summer of 2018 Picture: BRAD JONES The pub has hosted superstars such as Suffolk's own Ed Sheeran, as well as Mumford and Sons and Slaves - but closed in the summer of 2018 Picture: BRAD JONES

The Swan Inn in the centre of Ipswich is to be re-open next month, under new owners and with a new name.

The Swan, in King Street, closed suddenly a year ago, with the permanent closure confirmed last August.

It was the end of an era for a pub where Ed Sheeran and many other local bands have performed.

Now a sign has gone up in the window saying it will reopen under a new name - The Swan and Hedgehog - and be restored to a pub and live music staple on the Suffolk circuit.

Ed Sheeran during his gig at The Swan in 2010 Picture: Jen O'Neil Ed Sheeran during his gig at The Swan in 2010 Picture: Jen O'Neil

The new owners, publicans David and Amanda Fisher, already run the Castle Inn at Framlingham, which has had its own complaints about live music noise.

The Swan has a long history as a live music venue.

Mr Fisher said: "We want it to be a pub for everyone, serving five draught beers and probably coffees during the day.

"We have taken a 15 year lease and we want to be open by August 19.

"We are hoping to have live music here once a week, and re-introduce a pool table. It is an exciting project, but a bit scary."

Their sign in the window says: "The Swan and Hedgehog will be reopening soon.

"We are very proud to be part of the journey to bring life back into this amazing venue.

"We will be hosting live music, but this is your local - let us know any suggestions you have."

You may also want to watch:

The historic pub was Grade II listed so changes were limited, he said,

"It is mainly decorating and updating.

"There is quite a lot to be done."

They were doing a lot of the work themselves, with the help of family and friends, before bringing in professionals.

"We are being hampered because we are waiting for electricity to be supplied by British Gas," he said.

Mr Fisher is from Ipswich and went to Northgate School, and he knows the pub well.

"We want to bring it to life again."

When the pub closed in August 2018 it was owned by the Ei Group, who own an estimated 5,000 pubs in the UK and lease them out to landlords.

In one of its most famous gigs, Framlingham-born singer-songwriter Sheeran can be seen in old Youtube footage performing original versions of his hit songs "The A-Team" and "You Need Me" in the pub in 2010.

The gig ended up being taken out onto the pavement outside, with a small band of fans following as he performed more songs.

The pub's stage has been graced by the likes of Mumford and Sons, Slaves and Lonely the Brave, and it was also a frequent supporter of local acts with its own annual festival - Swanfest - becoming a permanent fixture.

The pub was hosting live music as recently as July 27, 2018.

The Swan could have been built as early as 1689, with records showing major alterations were made to the establishment in 1707.

It was originally called The White Swan in records dating back to the 15th century, according to Ipswich and East Suffolk CAMRA, but in 1839 but may have changed to The Swan Inn by 1860.