Craft shop in seaside town closes due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:45 26 May 2020

The Thrifty Thristle in Felixstowe will close permanently from next week, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A craft store in the usually bustling seaside town of Felixstowe has decided to cease trading following the coronavirus lockdown.

Glynis Sweeney, owner of The Thrifty Thistle which has been in the town’s Hamilton Road for many years, said it was “very disappointing” when she announced the closure on Facebook.

The post reads: “Sadly, due to the coronavirus lockdown and having to close for isolation, I have decided to cease trading The Thrifty Thistle.

“It is sad that the journey must end here as we had many more plans in the pipeline that were going to happen this year.”

From Monday, June 1, a closing down sale will be launched through The Thrifty Thistle Facebook pag due to the social distancing measures that remain in place.

The sale will start with a live sale session on Monday at 9am and will be first come, first served. Payments will be taken over the phone and the items will then be set aside for you to collect, or a weekly delivery.

The statement on the business’ Facebook page continued: “This is your chance to pick up a really great bargain, as generally the price of yarn, fabrics and haberdashery has gone up due to the demand in recent weeks.

Owner Glynis continued: “I’d like to thank everyone who has been instrumental in the past and recently for helping me build this business, as it wouldn’t have been what it is without you.

“I also want to thank all of the wonderful customers that did come through my shop door and made me feel that my efforts and my staff and helpers work was truly appreciated.

“I’m very sad that I won’t feel cheered with chat and laughter as I was on a daily basis.

“Oh, and never stop crafting, it’s a balancing sanity for your mental well being!”

For all our latest coronavirus updates see here.

