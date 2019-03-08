Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

There was a time when there seemed to be a pub on every corner in Ipswich.

And if the old jokes are to be believed – a couple more in middle of the each street as well.

But times have changed and today Ipswich boasts far fewer watering holes than it once did.

It seems every other week another pub announces its closure and communities lose another hub.

According to CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, 14 pubs close each week across the UK.

With the help of Google streetview, we have taken a look at some of the old favourites from Ipswich’s past - showing what they were, and what they look like today.

All photos are dated between 2009 and 2018.

The Golden Lion

The historic building in the heart of the town currently lays empty and was most recently a Wetherspoons pub.

The Emperor

Once a popular pub, The Emperor in Norwich Road closed its doors in 2013 and has since been replaced by a Tesco store.

The Hare and Hounds

After the Norwich Road pub shut in 2011 a bridal shop sprung up in its place.

The Heathlands

Similarly to The Emperor, a Tesco Express now stands in place of this Foxhall Road pub which closed down in 2013.

Horse and Groom

Based in Woodbridge Road, since closing in 2012, the Horse and Groom has been transformed into a house.

The John Bull

The John Bull, also in Woodbridge Road, has been replaced by two businesses – a Turkish restaurant and a chip shop – since closing in 2011.

Lloyds Tavern

The town centre pub closed down in 2010 and today restaurant and pub Three Wise Monkeys stands in its place.

The Maypole

The pub, which was situated in Old Norwich Road, closed down in 2014.

Three Jolly Sailors

Since closing down in 2012 the Handford Road pub has seen a Co-op replace it.