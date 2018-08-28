Suppporting community charities

Seed and plant firm Thompson & Morgan has donated hundres of packets of seeds to the Ipswich community garden run by ActivLives. Pupils from Chantry Academy at the People's Community Garden, Halifax Road Picture: HELEN FREEMAN Thompson & Morgan

Ipswich-based Thompson & Morgan has donated 100s of packets of flower seeds to local charities, ActivLives and St Elizabeth Hospice.

The seeds, produced by the Ipswich-based seed and plant company, were left over from a promotion in conjunction with Garden Answers and Garden News, who were happy for the surplus packets to be donated to Suffolk charities.

A sack of seed packets was handed over to Danny Thorrington, ActiveGardens project co-ordinator at the charity’s Community Garden on Halifax Road in Ipswich, where he was teaching a group of pupils from Chantry Academy.

Mr Thorrington said:“We’re so pleased to receive this donation of seeds from Thompson & Morgan. With our Christmas Community Market event coming up on Friday December 7, we will be selling and raffling flower seed bundles to raise funds for our ongoing work at the gardens and in the wider community.”

Sonia Mermagen, Thompson & Morgan’s press and communications officer, said:“The work that ActivLives and ActivGardens are involved in is so beneficial to the local community and completely in line with T&M’s commitment to encouraging young people into gardening and growing. It was a pleasure to see what Danny and his team are achieving in the community garden – and to meet some of the young people who are helping and learning there.”

A large bag of flower seeds was also donated to the St Elizabeth Hospice retail team at the charity’s Bramford Road shop.