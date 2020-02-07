Docks dispute settled - lifting threat of strike action

Strike action has been averted at Felixstowe docks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A row over outsourcing which threatened to severely disrupt the Port of Felixstowe has been settled, union officials have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of union Unite, which has 1,800 members employed by the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company at the UK's busiest container port, had voted in favour of strike action after a row over outsourcing work to an outside company boiled over.

But union officials said the dispute was now at an end after talks through mediation service Acas.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Christmas port strike averted as talks continue

"It has been agreed that should restructuring take place in the future, including the outsourcing of workers to a third party, any individual affected will be offered alternative employment on protected pay with the current employer," said Unite.

Unite regional officer Miles Hubbard said: "We have concluded an agreement with the company over the redeployment of engineers which had been of great concern for our members.

"As a result, Unite has now suspended planned industrial action and our members are working normally.

"I would like to pay tribute to our members' solidarity during this dispute which greatly contributed to its resolution. We now hope to work constructively with the management on employment matters going forward."

A port spokesman confirmed the issue had been settled, but offered no comment.