Christmas cakes and crafts for charity

December 10, 2018

A Fred. Olsen staff charity Christmas Craft Fayre and Cake Bake in Ipswich today raised nearly £200 for three local causes, Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, Alzheimer’s Research UK and Apostleship of the Sea.

Staff from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and Fred. Olsen Limited, on Ipswich’s Whitehouse Industrial Estate, hosted stalls, baked cakes and dressed in Christmas jumpers to raise funds for their three nominated staff charities.

Tom Nunn, chair of the Fred. Olsen staff charity committee said: “Once again, we would like to thank our staff for ‘digging deep’ and showing their incredible generosity towards our three excellent local causes.

“The Christmas Craft Fayre is always a highlight at Fred. Olsen, and we were delighted to host stalls selling an array of attractive festive wares, including beautiful handmade items, such as Christmas decorations and jewellery. As well as the popular Craft Fayre, staff also sold their homemade delicacies and cakes to raise much-needed funds for our three charities…which were all snapped up extremely quickly.”

Julia Hancock, business manager of The Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, said: “We provide much more than a warm bed and a hot homemade meal. We employ someone to work with our guests, so that they can make the changes they want to make to improve their lives. We rely entirely on donations from local individuals, churches, companies and grant making trusts in order do to this work, so we are absolutely delighted to be one of the Fred. Olsen staff charities.”