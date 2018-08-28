Partly Cloudy

Christmas cakes and crafts for charity

PUBLISHED: 16:43 10 December 2018

Fred. Olsen staff celebrate their annual‘Christmas Craft Fayre and Cake Bak’ in their festive jumpers, at Fred. Olsen House, Ipswich on December 10, 2018. Together, staff raised nearly £200 for Fred. Olsen’s three nominated staff charities: Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, Alzheimer's Research UK and Apostleship of the Sea. Picture: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Archant

A Fred. Olsen staff charity Christmas Craft Fayre and Cake Bake in Ipswich today raised nearly £200 for three local causes, Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, Alzheimer’s Research UK and Apostleship of the Sea.

Staff from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and Fred. Olsen Limited, on Ipswich’s Whitehouse Industrial Estate, hosted stalls, baked cakes and dressed in Christmas jumpers to raise funds for their three nominated staff charities.

Tom Nunn, chair of the Fred. Olsen staff charity committee said: “Once again, we would like to thank our staff for ‘digging deep’ and showing their incredible generosity towards our three excellent local causes.

“The Christmas Craft Fayre is always a highlight at Fred. Olsen, and we were delighted to host stalls selling an array of attractive festive wares, including beautiful handmade items, such as Christmas decorations and jewellery. As well as the popular Craft Fayre, staff also sold their homemade delicacies and cakes to raise much-needed funds for our three charities…which were all snapped up extremely quickly.”

Julia Hancock, business manager of The Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, said: “We provide much more than a warm bed and a hot homemade meal. We employ someone to work with our guests, so that they can make the changes they want to make to improve their lives. We rely entirely on donations from local individuals, churches, companies and grant making trusts in order do to this work, so we are absolutely delighted to be one of the Fred. Olsen staff charities.”

Police officer witnessed row between rival groups on day of Tavis attack, court hears

14:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A police officer intervened in a row between members of two rival groups in Ipswich town centre a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death, it has been alleged.

Opinion Why do we love a pantomime so much?

28 minutes ago Liz Nice
Helen McDermott and John Mangan in Sleeping Beauty at Gorleston

Liz Nice went to Gorleston Pavilion Theatre to see Sleeping Beauty and discovered the answer

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

15:01 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Ipswich pupils highlight plastic problem with recycled Christmas tree

38 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The tree is made up of over 1000 bottles Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Students at a school in Ipswich have been raising awareness of the problems of plastic this festive season but creating a huge Christmas tree with a difference.

Council lost £91,000 in market rent during the Ipswich Cornhill rebuild

47 minutes ago Paul Geater
Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street after work began on the Cornhill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Council’s support for the town’s market while the Cornhill was being rebuilt has cost the authority £91,000, new figures show.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

A Suffolk college’s pioneering innovation park will be built by the students, for the students

16:54 Jessica Hill
Douglas Field, Chair of New Anglia LEP and Sarah Bowers, Project Manager for the project at the launch of the Milburn Innovation Park project

A project which is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK will see students get first hand experience of the construction industry, without having to leave the comfort of their college campus.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

