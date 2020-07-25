Disused water pumping station could be transformed into new home

Plans to transform the Old Pump House in Thurleston Road have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: CHRIS DYSON ARCHITECTS CHRIS DYSON ARCHITECTS

Plans to transform a disused water pumping station on the outskirts of Ipswich into a four-bedroom home have been submitted.

Whitton Water Pumping Station, in Thurleston Road, was built in 1913 and used by Anglian Water as a pump house.

But it has now fallen into a “neglected state”, according to plans submitted to Ipswich Borough Council by Chris Dyson Architects.

The award-winning firm plans to return the building to its “former glory” by creating a new home, while retaining as many original features as possible.

If approved, the home would be spread across three levels. Plans show an underground family room and a new orangery. The roof of the orangery will also work as a first floor terrace.

Upstairs would be four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office.

Architects plan to install a glazed clerestory – raised roof ridge – in order to bring more light into the top floor.

The ground floor will be split between a kitchen dining area and a living room.

Part of the existing below ground level of the pump house will be turned into an extra living space, while another area of the below ground space will become a wine cellar.

A new double garage is also proposed to the south west of the main building.

In his concluding statement the architect, Chris Dyson, wrote: “Our intent is to celebrate and enhance the historical, industrial character of the Old Pump House, by revealing and re-instating the many architectural details and traces of the past in this contemporary modern home.

“The charm of the original pump house building will be celebrated in the design through the careful retention of metal truss structure, a characterful pitched roof with beautiful lantern clerestory.

“Similarly, the glazed industrial half height tiling and a beam and hoisst will also be preserved over the double height volume, as a visual link to the building’s past.

“Interwoven with this industrial aesthetic, will be natural warm materials such as timber soffits and polished concrete floors, creating a contemporary dialogue between finishes and textures.”

The application is currently pending consideration.