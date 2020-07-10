E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Suffolk nursery put into special measures last year appoints liquidators

PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 July 2020

Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, in Trimley St Mary, was rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted in 2019 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, in Trimley St Mary, was rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted in 2019 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A nursery near Felixstowe which was put into special measures last year has gone into administration making six people redundant.

Last year Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, in Trimley St Mary, was rated as inadequate by Ofsted after a visit in September.

Now, the nursery has gone into administration and appointed Jamie Playford of Leading UK, a firm of insolvency practitioners based in Norwich, as liquidator on July 8.

According to a spokeswoman for the liquidator the nursery owes £65,576.12 split between 27 creditors, but the creditors are not expected to get their cash.

MORE: Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

You may also want to watch:

The spokeswoman said that six member of staff have lost their jobs. They are expected to be paid through the Redundancy Payments Office and, she said, “elements of this will be preferential”.

When asked if the Ofsted rating had affected the decision to go into liquidation the spokeswoman responded: “It was a consideration of the director when considering what action to take.

“Covid-19 caused the business to close earlier than expected.”

In her report last year Ofsted inspector Julie Meredith-Jenkins wrote: “Managers have failed to act decisively to keep children safe.

“Children’s safety at the nursery is not assured or prioritised. Children are put at unnecessary risk of a significant accident or injury.

“Managers do not carry out rigorous risk assessments to identify and manage hazards that could place children at risk of significant accident or injury within the nursery, or when they are taken off the premises.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Coast to Coast confirms closure of Ipswich restaurant

Coast to Coast at Ipswich Buttermarket is closing permanently following the impact of coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk to produce food poverty action plan to tackle child hunger

Suffolk councils are to draw up a food justice action plan to reduce the reliance on foodbanks. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Southwold’s Theatre on the Coast will be opening its curtains online this summer

Kitty Dunham in Attagirls! which receives its premiere at this year's Theatre on the Coast. Aircraft courtsey of Andrew Wenman and the team at Hawker Restorations, Elmsett Airfield Photo- TFS Photo Woodbridge

Suffolk nursery put into special measures last year appoints liquidators

Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, in Trimley St Mary, was rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted in 2019 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY