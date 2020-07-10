Suffolk nursery put into special measures last year appoints liquidators

A nursery near Felixstowe which was put into special measures last year has gone into administration making six people redundant.

Last year Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, in Trimley St Mary, was rated as inadequate by Ofsted after a visit in September.

Now, the nursery has gone into administration and appointed Jamie Playford of Leading UK, a firm of insolvency practitioners based in Norwich, as liquidator on July 8.

According to a spokeswoman for the liquidator the nursery owes £65,576.12 split between 27 creditors, but the creditors are not expected to get their cash.

The spokeswoman said that six member of staff have lost their jobs. They are expected to be paid through the Redundancy Payments Office and, she said, “elements of this will be preferential”.

When asked if the Ofsted rating had affected the decision to go into liquidation the spokeswoman responded: “It was a consideration of the director when considering what action to take.

“Covid-19 caused the business to close earlier than expected.”

In her report last year Ofsted inspector Julie Meredith-Jenkins wrote: “Managers have failed to act decisively to keep children safe.

“Children’s safety at the nursery is not assured or prioritised. Children are put at unnecessary risk of a significant accident or injury.

“Managers do not carry out rigorous risk assessments to identify and manage hazards that could place children at risk of significant accident or injury within the nursery, or when they are taken off the premises.”