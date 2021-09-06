Coffee chain Tim Hortons to open Ipswich branch later this year

Published: 12:23 PM September 6, 2021

Tim Hortons is to open in Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park later this year - Credit: Tim Hortons/Fleet Street Communications

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has revealed its new Ipswich restaurant is set to open later this year.

The Ipswich branch will take over the former Pizza Hut unit at Anglia Retail Park, just off the A14.

Bosses at Tim Hortons said the opening of the new store, in winter this year, will create more than 50 full- and part-time roles.

The firm already has 32 locations across the UK, with its flagship restaurant in Leicester city centre.

Tim Hortons is well-known in Canada for its coffees, breakfast muffins and pancakes, as well as chicken sandwiches and doughnuts.

The firm's plans to open its latest branch were approved by Ipswich Borough Council in June.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: "Opening in a new area of the country is always a momentous occasion for our brand, and so I am delighted we can announce a new restaurant is coming to Ipswich.

"There is great interest from locals and tourists for our famed food and drink offering and we look forward to bringing our Canadian charm to all our fans based in the area.

"We are proud to be recruiting over 50 full and part time roles and we welcome applications from all those passionate about a career in hospitality.

"We will be accepting applications from today via our website and look forward to connecting with the Ipswich community."