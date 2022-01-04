Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway opening date in Ipswich revealed

Tim Hortons diner should open at Anglia Retail Park later in January. - Credit: Paul Geater

The finishing touches are being applied to the new Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway on the Anglia Retail Park in Bury Road, Ipswich.

No formal announcement has been made but it is expected that the new site, in the unit previously occupied by Pizza Hut, will open for business on January 18.

The new restaurant will create 50 jobs and be another draw to the increasingly-popular retail park.

Tim Hortons is a fast-expanding Canadian-based fast-food restaurant chain which is proving increasingly popular as it expands across the UK.

Planning permission for the restaurant was granted in September and since then the building has undergone a major overhaul before being one of the first new arrivals in Ipswich of 2022.

The firm already has 32 locations across the UK, with its flagship restaurant in Leicester city centre.

Tim Hortons is well-known in Canada for its coffees, breakfast muffins and pancakes, as well as chicken sandwiches and doughnuts.