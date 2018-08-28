Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

The amazing wooden Vortex feature - created by Suffolk craftsmen

PUBLISHED: 18:28 12 December 2018

The Bloomberg headquarters in London. The Vortex feature, created by TMJ Interiors of Suffolk, has brought the company a British Woodworking Federation award. Picture: JAMES NEWTON

The Bloomberg headquarters in London. The Vortex feature, created by TMJ Interiors of Suffolk, has brought the company a British Woodworking Federation award. Picture: JAMES NEWTON

James Newton Photographs

Bildeston-based TMJ Interiors has won a national award from the British Woodworking Federation for its work on a high-profile project at Bloomberg’s flagship £1bn headquarters building in London.

Some of the team from TMJ Interiors at Bildeston who worked on the Bloomberg building Vortex project.Some of the team from TMJ Interiors at Bildeston who worked on the Bloomberg building Vortex project.

The specialist joinery contractor won the Woodworking Project of the Year award, sponsored by Whitehill Spindle Tools Ltd.

Now in their tenth year, the BWF Awards celebrate the best of the best in UK woodworking, recognising technical innovation, design, process efficiencies, health & safety and the rising stars of the industry.

TMJ Interior’s work involved creating a timber ‘vortex’ for Bloomberg’s HQ in London.

The company was appointed to deliver a timber vortex structure with three 7 metre high, 32 - 40 metre long curve on curve interconnecting assembles – the largest free-standing structure ever manufactured and installed by TMJ, along with an auditorium and an associated pre-function gathering space.

TMJ Interiors from Bildeston won the Woodwork Project of the Year for its work on the Bloomberg HQ building in London. Collecting the award, Laura Warren, Mark Hazell, Martin Holmes and Lorraine Holmes on behalf of TMJ.TMJ Interiors from Bildeston won the Woodwork Project of the Year for its work on the Bloomberg HQ building in London. Collecting the award, Laura Warren, Mark Hazell, Martin Holmes and Lorraine Holmes on behalf of TMJ.

The resulting structure has been described as the ‘centrepiece’ of Bloomberg’s headquarters.

Helen Hewitt, chief executive of the BWF who presented the award to TMJ Interiors, said: “The judges all agreed that TMJ Interiors’ prestigious Bloomberg HQ building demonstrates the very best in design, innovation and originality. We’re thrilled to be able to recognise this exceptional achievement.

“We received an exceptional number of entries this year so to come out on top is no mean feat. Our awards are a chance to showcase the talent and professionalism in the industry, and bring people together to celebrate their achievements. This year’s awards were a great success once again and underline the huge contribution the woodworking and joinery sector makes to UK industry and manufacturing.”

Mark Hazell project manager at TMJ Interiors said: “This award win was really unexpected, but we’re so pleased, and it was a fantastic evening. The whole project has been great to work on. We incorporated modern woodworking techniques with traditional methods to create something fantastic, and we got to work with the likes of Michael Bloomberg and Norman Foster which was a great experience.”

The prize was presented at a awards evening held at Stationer’s Hall in central London

TMJ Interiors works on projects across the country, including the Royal Shakespeare Company’s theatre refurbushment in Stratford Upon Avon.

Locally Suffolk projects include the cathedral ceiling in Bury St Edmunds and the library pod at Suffolk One college, Ipswich.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

17:22 Tom Potter
Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Detectives investigating reports of an attack outside an Ipswich restaurant have arrested two people.

Mother-of-two from Melton is crowned World’s Strongest Woman

41 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Andrea Thompson, lifts the trophy as she is crowned World's Strongest Woman Picture: SCOTT LLOYD PHOTOGRAPHY

A powerhouse supermum from Melton has been crowned the World’s Strongest Woman – having only taken up the sport three-and-a-half years ago.

New-look New Wolsey coming as theatre Square rejuvenation project approved

43 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The plan has now been approved by Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is set for a radical makeover after planning permission was approved for the development of the old borough council site and spiral carpark.

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

13:50 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The step-sister of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens held his hand as he struggled to breathe following a knife attack near his father’s home, a court heard.

Appeal to find missing Ipswich man

18:33 Amy Gibbons
Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police calling on the public for help locating a 51-year-old man from Ipswich.

‘It’s going to be chilly’ – Region braces for deep freeze

17:53 Amy Gibbons
Temperatures are set to drop below freezing over the next few nights Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Forecasters are warning Suffolk and north Essex could see a sprinkling of sleet over the next few days – as overnight temperatures look set to plummet.

Young Town stars hand out presents at West Suffolk Hospital

16:53 Michael Steward
Left to right: Ipswich Town players Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock, Grant Ward, and Jack Lankester with Amber Way, 9, Thomas Shelley, 10, and Jayson Fordham, 12 Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Five young Ipswich Town stars visited West Suffolk Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer and hand out presents to children.

BT says it will continue working with Huawei at Adastral Park, despite global cyber security concerns over the controversial Chinese company

16:52 Jessica Hill
Pic from 2010 of a Chinese visit to BT. LtoR Jason Chen, Director Technology Solutions, Huawei BT Division; Graham Reid, Director Innovation Martlesham and Board member, Choose Suffolk; Phil Dance, Managing Director, Adastral Park; Victor Zhang, COO, Huawei UK & Ireland; Stephen Baker, CEO, Suffolk Coastal District Council; Joan Zhou, China Specialist, East of England Inward Investment; Carole Ren, General Manager, Huawei BT Division

Questions are being asked over the nature of Huawei’s operations in Ipswich. The telecoms company Huawei, which is currently embroiled in political controversy, is believed to employ around 100 people at its Martlesham base.

Poll What is Suffolk’s favourite dog breed of 2018?

16:30 Megan Aldous
Which dog breed is your favourite? Picture:THE KENNEL CLUB

French Bulldogs are close to overtaking Labradors as the UK’s most popular dog. But which breed do you think should be crowned winner? Share your thoughts by voting in our poll.

Noisy neighbour’s bill for blaring David Dickinson not ‘cheap as chips’

16:00 Tom Potter
A combination of Dickinson's Real Deal and The Killers being played at loud volume has landed an Ipswich man with a bill of more than £2,000 Picture: ITV

An Ipswich man who breached a noise abatement notice by loudly playing music and television has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 following prosecution by the borough council.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Police hunt attackers after man stabbed in head in Cardinal Park

Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

Rajang the orangutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Gallery First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting in January

Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Road to be closed for emergency repairs

An emergency road closure will take place in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24