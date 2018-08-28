The amazing wooden Vortex feature - created by Suffolk craftsmen

The Bloomberg headquarters in London. The Vortex feature, created by TMJ Interiors of Suffolk, has brought the company a British Woodworking Federation award. Picture: JAMES NEWTON James Newton Photographs

Bildeston-based TMJ Interiors has won a national award from the British Woodworking Federation for its work on a high-profile project at Bloomberg’s flagship £1bn headquarters building in London.

Some of the team from TMJ Interiors at Bildeston who worked on the Bloomberg building Vortex project. Some of the team from TMJ Interiors at Bildeston who worked on the Bloomberg building Vortex project.

The specialist joinery contractor won the Woodworking Project of the Year award, sponsored by Whitehill Spindle Tools Ltd.

Now in their tenth year, the BWF Awards celebrate the best of the best in UK woodworking, recognising technical innovation, design, process efficiencies, health & safety and the rising stars of the industry.

TMJ Interior’s work involved creating a timber ‘vortex’ for Bloomberg’s HQ in London.

The company was appointed to deliver a timber vortex structure with three 7 metre high, 32 - 40 metre long curve on curve interconnecting assembles – the largest free-standing structure ever manufactured and installed by TMJ, along with an auditorium and an associated pre-function gathering space.

TMJ Interiors from Bildeston won the Woodwork Project of the Year for its work on the Bloomberg HQ building in London. Collecting the award, Laura Warren, Mark Hazell, Martin Holmes and Lorraine Holmes on behalf of TMJ. TMJ Interiors from Bildeston won the Woodwork Project of the Year for its work on the Bloomberg HQ building in London. Collecting the award, Laura Warren, Mark Hazell, Martin Holmes and Lorraine Holmes on behalf of TMJ.

The resulting structure has been described as the ‘centrepiece’ of Bloomberg’s headquarters.

Helen Hewitt, chief executive of the BWF who presented the award to TMJ Interiors, said: “The judges all agreed that TMJ Interiors’ prestigious Bloomberg HQ building demonstrates the very best in design, innovation and originality. We’re thrilled to be able to recognise this exceptional achievement.

“We received an exceptional number of entries this year so to come out on top is no mean feat. Our awards are a chance to showcase the talent and professionalism in the industry, and bring people together to celebrate their achievements. This year’s awards were a great success once again and underline the huge contribution the woodworking and joinery sector makes to UK industry and manufacturing.”

Mark Hazell project manager at TMJ Interiors said: “This award win was really unexpected, but we’re so pleased, and it was a fantastic evening. The whole project has been great to work on. We incorporated modern woodworking techniques with traditional methods to create something fantastic, and we got to work with the likes of Michael Bloomberg and Norman Foster which was a great experience.”

The prize was presented at a awards evening held at Stationer’s Hall in central London

TMJ Interiors works on projects across the country, including the Royal Shakespeare Company’s theatre refurbushment in Stratford Upon Avon.

Locally Suffolk projects include the cathedral ceiling in Bury St Edmunds and the library pod at Suffolk One college, Ipswich.