Leading the way in a vibrant business community

PUBLISHED: 17:21 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:30 20 December 2018

Bridget McIntyre, founder of women�s mentoring community interest company Dream On Picture: JON ATTENBOROUGH

Bridget McIntyre, founder of women�s mentoring community interest company Dream On Picture: JON ATTENBOROUGH

Archant

Four business leaders from Suffolk have been included in the 2018 list of the UK’s most inspiring and innovative leaders, compiled each year by business advisers Grant Thornton.

Business leader C-J Green of ToVIP Piicture: GRANT THORNTON

Bridget McIntyre, founder of women’s mentoring community interest company Dream On, C-J Green, chief executive of leadership development programme provider ToVIP and formerly chief executive of Servest Ltd, Daemmon Reeve, chief executive of Treatt PLC, the listed manufacturer and supplier of flavour, fragrance and consumer products; and Jo Lardent, group commercial director of facilities management firm Vertas Group, all feature in the 2018 Faces of a Vibrant Economy listing.

The initiative recognises business leaders, entrepreneurs, local government innovators and third sector trailblazers who lead by example, show how profit with a purpose stimulates sustainable business growth, and are committed to developing an economy where people, organisations and communities thrive.

Bridget McIntyre of Dream On based in Eye, said: “I was surprised and delighted to be chosen as one of Grant Thornton’s Faces of a Vibrant Economy. I believe that through community a huge amount can be achieved which is why I wanted to be involved in the initiative.

“At Dream On we use coaching and training to support women in organisations to be their best. The income we receive is then used to offer free to access, year-long programmes to help people from all walks of life thrive and make lasting change.

Daemmon Reeve, Treat PLC Picture: JON ATTENBOROUGH

“The breadth of industries, organisations and experiences of the Faces highlights the diversity required to create a strong and vibrant economy. I hope through the coming year we can combine and harness our strengths to make more of a difference. Also, that the initiative will help to raise our profile and enable us to work with more women.”

Tim Taylor, partner at Grant Thornton’s Ipswich office, saie: “Businesses are increasingly focused on profits with a purpose. We know that our Faces have each been chosen for their commitment to growth, innovation and purpose and we believe they should be championed for their efforts.

“Bridget, C-J, Daemmon and Jo each have an inspiring story to tell about how their vision and innovative approach helped drive their company’s growth and success. By sharing their experiences and encouraging greater collaboration, we hope to inspire other leaders and the next generation to help shape a more vibrant, progressive and productive economy at all levels.”

The 2018 Faces are part of a wider 300-strong community which connects leaders with similar mindsets and missions who may otherwise never meet, providing the opportunity to share ideas and insights as well as learn from each other.

Jo Lardent, Vertas Group Picture: JON ATTENBOROUGH

